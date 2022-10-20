Raiders DE Maxx Crosby among the highest-rated players in the NFL

Maxx Crosby has been the clear-cut best player on the Raiders for multiple seasons. And this year, he is finally starting to get the national attention he deserves.

We know that he is among the top EDGE rushers in the NFL. But how does he compare across all positions? Is Crosby one of the league’s best players in 2022?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they posted a chart of the top-performing players of the 2022 season by average PFF grade. On that chart, only two players (Myles Garrett, Chris Jones) have a higher average grade than Crosby. Here is what the site had to say about the third-highest-rated player in the NFL:

“And then there are the Defensive Player of the Year favorites: Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby and Nick Bosa. The top teams in our rankings rely on many of these players to perform and contribute to their success.”

At his respective position, Crosby is absolutely among the best players in the NFL. Outside of quarterbacks, there aren’t many players that consistently impact the game like Crosby. He’s officially entered a different stage of his career as he is among the top-10 overall players in the entire league.