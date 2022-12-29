Raiders’ Davante Adams addresses Derek Carr benching: ‘Obviously I support my guy’

The Las Vegas Raiders made a Massive decision on Wednesday, as head Coach Josh McDaniels announced that the team was benching starting quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. This move may not be just for the final two weeks of the regular season, as Carr may have played his last down for the Raiders.

While Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension this past offseason, Vegas can save $30 million if the quarterback is released or traded this upcoming offseason — and it appears that’s the direction the franchise is headed. The Raiders’ longtime signal-caller was a main reason why Vegas landed star wideout Davante Adams this offseason, as the two played together during their time in college at Fresno State. However, after just 15 games together with the Raiders, that time may now be over.

Wednesday, Adams addressed the Carr benching while speaking with reporters at his locker.

“Obviously, I don’t think anybody was excited about it in here,” Adams said, via Levi Edwards of the Raiders. “Him being one of my really good friends and the reason why I came here in the first place. I mean, I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him. With that said, this is the process of how things go, and I’m not gonna sit here and go on and on, but obviously I support my guy, and we gotta finish the season out the best way we can possible with all things considered at this point.”

While Adams has caught 88 passes for 1,290 yards and a league-leading 12 touchdowns, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. He’s caught just 9 of 25 targets for 114 yards and zero touchdowns in his last three games, and Carr is 16 of 51 targeting Adams in the fourth quarter this season. Carr reportedly won’t even be in the building for the remainder of the season, as NFL Media reported that the quarterback will step away to avoid distractions.

At 6-9, the Raiders aren’t eliminated from playoff contention just yet, but that elimination could come this weekend. Coach McDaniels said this is an opportunity for a younger player that hasn’t played much to get his chance, and that Carr understands the situation.