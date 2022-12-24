Raiders at Steelers: Free Live Stream NFL Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

What was supposed to be a night of celebration and praise, has turned into a night of remembrance and dedication for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. The NFL Network took this game on as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the night of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. In 1972, John Madden’s Raiders were taking on Chuck Noll’s Steelers in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. After years of agony for the organization, it had finally reached the playoff only to be down 7-6 with 22 seconds remaining in the game. After a Terry Bradshaw pass was deflected downfield, Franco Harris picked it up and ran for a game-winning touchdown to win the playoff game for Pittsburgh who eventually went on to win multiple super bowls that era.

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers Today:

Game Date: December 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

The news of Franco Harris’ passing just days ago sent a Shockwave through the NFL as his Dedication was right around the corner. Now, today is a day of remembrance of the Greatness that started the Pittsburgh dynasty.

The Raiders are 6-8 this season and the Steelers are 6-8 as well. Neither have playoff hopes, but this game is more than that.

Regional restrictions may apply.