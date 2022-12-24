Raiders at Steelers: Free Live Stream NFL Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

What was supposed to be a night of celebration and praise, has turned into a night of remembrance and dedication for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. The NFL Network took this game on as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the night of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. In 1972, John Madden’s Raiders were taking on Chuck Noll’s Steelers in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. After years of agony for the organization, it had finally reached the playoff only to be down 7-6 with 22 seconds remaining in the game. After a Terry Bradshaw pass was deflected downfield, Franco Harris picked it up and ran for a game-winning touchdown to win the playoff game for Pittsburgh who eventually went on to win multiple super bowls that era.

