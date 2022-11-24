Raiders at Seahawks spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 12 NFL game

It’ll be a Matchup between one of the most disappointing teams and most surprising teams on Sunday when the Raiders (disappointing) travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks (surprising).

Kickoff is set for 4:05 pm ET Sunday on CBS from Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Raiders kind of stink, right? A week after Derek Carr had a teary presser and he and Davante Adams kind of cryptically referenced players on the team not giving their all, the Raiders beat the Broncos in OT, 22-16. Was it a season-saver? Probably not. If you want a good 3-7 team, look no further than Carolina. The Raiders, meanwhile, seem like a rudderless team still looking for a defining personality trait. That trait is quickly becoming “forgettable” — if the 2022 Raiders are known for anything, it’s… ahhh… man. Derek Carr crying?

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are maybe the easiest time in the NFL to root for. Geno Smith Redemption story! The team nobody believed in is 6-4 and first in the NFC West. The offense has been super efficient and effective (Lockett and Metcalf both have 70+ targets), and Kenneth Walker III has been a revelation. Although, according to TruMedia (via Aaron Reiss), it “might be tough for Kenneth Walker to record many explosive runs in this game. The Raiders have allowed explosive runs at the seventh-lowest rate (7.2%).” Still, it should be a decent path for Seattle to strengthen its hold on making the NFC playoffs.

