Raider Golf Signs Kye Fisher

DAYTON – Wright State head golf Coach Conner Lash announced Friday that Kye Fisher has signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Wright State next fall.

A native of Canada, Fisher was the Alberta Match Play runner-up, the Alberta High School 4A Regional runner-up and the PGA of Alberta Junior Masters runner-up, while he also represented Team Alberta at the Junior America’s Cup and was the Champion of the Maple Leaf Junior Tour Event at Stony Plain Golf Club. In the classroom, Fisher has been on the Honor roll with Distinction from his freshman through senior year and currently holds a 4.0 GPA.

Wright State finished the fall with team victories at the Earl Yestingmeier Invitational back in September and the Xavier Invitational in mid-October, while also finishing second at the Golfweek Fall Challenge and fourth at the Georgia State Invitational. Mikkel Mathiesen won the individual title at the Earl Yestingmeier Invitational while Tyler Goecke captured top individual honors at the Xavier Invitational.

The Raiders begin their spring schedule at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas, Hosted by the University of Houston on February 13 and 14.