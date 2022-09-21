Raider Golf announces 2023 spring schedule

DAYTON — The Wright State golf team announced its 2023 spring schedule on Wednesday, a slate that features six tournaments, including the Wright State Invitational in April, as the Raiders get set to defend their Horizon League title from a spring ago.

The Raiders begin the spring in mid-February when they travel to compete in the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas, Hosted by the University of Houston. They follow the trip south with a visit to Goodyear, Arizona for the Loyola Intercollegiate, Hosted by Loyola Maryland at the Palm Valley Golf Course.

Wright State will play in a pair of familiar settings in March, traveling to St. Simons Island, Georgia for the Sea Palms Invitational, Hosted by Western Carolina, March 9-11 and then to Wilmington, North Carolina for the UNC Wilmington-hosted Seahawk Intercollegiate March 26 and 27. The Raiders won the Sea Palms Invitational last spring and Tyler Goecke won top individual honors at the Seahawk Intercollegiate, while Wright State has a pair of top five team finishes in Wilmington the last two seasons.

The Raiders close the regular season April 16 and 17 as they host the Wright State Invitational at Heatherwoode Golf Club. The Raiders have won the last two team titles and had the last two individual winners while serving as hosts of the event. Wright State travels to Florida for the 2023 Horizon League Championship April 23-25 ​​as the Defending champions.

Wright State captured its seventh Horizon League Championship last spring to head to the NCAA Championship for the sixth time in program history, where the Raiders carded a program-best finish in the regional, finishing tied for ninth, while Goecke and Davis Root finished in a tie for 12th individually.