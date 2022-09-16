Rahway’s Kyle Hall Player of the Week

Kyle Hall did more than just have an outstanding football game last Friday against Lincoln. The Rahway senior also acted as a leader in an uncertain and emotional time.

The explosive do-everything Hall scored four touchdowns in the 45-16 win that was played in deep sorrow.

Last Thursday, the players found out that senior teammate Ali Muhammad had unexpectedly died when he didn’t wake up for school that morning. Rahway Coach Brian Russo asked the Seniors if they wanted to play the next day.

“We leaned on Kyle and Amir Robinson and Jalen Barnes and all the Captains and our seniors,” Russo said. “We spoke to all of them and Kyle’s usually the voice that represents the Seniors and our team.”

Russo continued, “He’s everything you can hope for in a football player, not only on the field but in the classroom. He’s the real deal. He does things the right way.”

Friday, his teammates erupted after he returned a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown on Lincoln’s first series. Hall went on to Rush for touchdowns of 10 and 12 yards and caught a 10-yard TD pass from Robinson.

In all, Hall had 162 rushing yards on nine carries and two catches for 70 yards, while also playing inside linebacker and on special teams.

Readers voted Hall the MyCentralJersey.com Big Central Conference Readers’ Choice Football Player of the Week for his efforts.

They garnered 30,289 votes, or 42 percent of the 71,574 cast for eight candidates.

In 2021, Hall led Rahway with 20 catches and 408 receiving yards and rushed for 153 yards. This season, he’s playing more of a role in the running game and has rambled for 202 yards on 16 carries as Rahway is off to a 2-0 start.

Russo noted that Hall improved his speed by running track in the spring and he also plays basketball.

“I can’t say enough about Kyle,” Russo said. “He’s all you can ask for in a senior leader. He’s worked very hard. He’s a three-sport athlete. … He was in the weight room every opportunity he got. As a result of that, he’s reaping the benefits of his hard work. He’s a team guy. He’s a real selfless player.

“He’s willing to do whatever we ask him to do and that’s play numerous positions and do numerous things just to help us. He’s on the field on offense, defense and specials. He’s a great player and he’s even a better student and even a better young man.”