Rahman Rahi, Valley’s only Jnanpith awardee, dies at 98

Contemporary Kashmiri poet and the Valley’s only Jnanpith awardee, Professor Rahman Rahi, passed away at his residence in Srinagar on Monday. He was 98.

Rahi’s death was widely mourned in the Valley and outside, including by political leaders. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha termed Rahi’s death as “end of an era”.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Jnanpith awardee Prof Rahman Rahi, one of the most influential Poets in Kashmiri in recent times. His passing marks the end of an era. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers,” Sinha tweeted.

A celebrated Kashmiri poet, Rahi was born in Srinagar in 1925. A Master’s in Persian and English, Rahi was first appointed at the Persian department of the University of Kashmir. In 1977, he founded the university’s Kashmiri department and was associated with it until his retirement in 1983. He remained Professor Emeritus at the university.

While Rahi was associated with the progressive Writers movement and was the general secretary of the Progressive Writers Association, he was also influenced by the poet Allama Iqbal.

In 1961, at the age of 36, Rahi was honored with the Sahitya Akademi award. In 1999, he won the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to literature.

In recognition of his contribution to literature, Rahi was in 2007 awarded the Jnanpith award, the country’s oldest and highest literary award presented every year to celebrated authors for their outstanding contribution towards literature. He was conferred the award for his Kashmiri collection ‘Siyah Roode jaren manz’ (In black Vernal showers) published in 2004.

Former CM and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said Rahi’s death has left a void that can “never be filled”. “Saddened to hear about the sad demise of towering literary personality and Gyaanpeeth Awardee Jinab Rahman Rahi sb. In his death Kashmiri Literature and society has been left with a void that can never be filled. My condolences to the family,” she tweeted.

Communist leader MY Tarigami said: “Rahman Rahi was one of the most outstanding figures in Kashmiri literature. His creative brilliance found expression in various genres of literature. His works reflect cultural & political vicissitudes of Kashmir. They’ll continue to influence young bards & writers. Deep condolences”.

