Rahm, Scheffler highlight strong field
Getty Images
The American Express kicks off this week with one of its best fields in the past several years, despite the fact that it’s not one of the PGA Tour’s new (and lucrative) designated events that’s guaranteed to bring big names. The marquee players are there anyway.
Five of the top seven players in the world are in the field, as well as 10 of the top 19. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler is the top-ranked player, and Jon Rahm (No. 4), Patrick Cantlay (No. 5), Xander Schauffele (No. 6) and Will Zalatoris (No. 7) are all entered as well.
American Express odds: This week’s favorites (top 20)
According to American Express betting odds via BetMGM, Rahm, who also won here in 2018, is the heavy favorite in La Quinta, Calif. Rahm’s odds to win are +600, and the next-best odds belong to Scheffler at +1000. Cantlay comes in at third with +1100.
Si Woo Kim, who won the Sony Open on Sunday, is also in the field this week, returning to a tournament he won in 2021. He’s played it five times, finishing T11 or better three times. He’s +3300 to win.
Below you can find the top 20 odds for the week as of 12 pm ET on Monday.
Jon Rahn, +600
Scottie Scheffler, +1000
Patrick Cantlay, +1100
Tony Finau, +1400
Will Zalatoris, +2000
Cameron Young, +2200
Sungjae Im, +2200
Xander Schauffele, +2200
Tom Kim, +2500
Sam Burns, +3300
Si Woo Kim, +3300
Brian Harman, +3500
Tom Hoge, +4000
Taylor Montgomery, +4500
Aaron Wise, +5000
Andrew Putnam, +5000
Adam Hadwin, +5500
Cam Davis, +5500
JT Poston, +5500
Sahith Theegala, +550
