Rahm, Scheffler highlight strong field

Jon Rahm is the heavy favorite to win the American Express. Getty Images

The American Express kicks off this week with one of its best fields in the past several years, despite the fact that it’s not one of the PGA Tour’s new (and lucrative) designated events that’s guaranteed to bring big names. The marquee players are there anyway.

Five of the top seven players in the world are in the field, as well as 10 of the top 19. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler is the top-ranked player, and Jon Rahm (No. 4), Patrick Cantlay (No. 5), Xander Schauffele (No. 6) and Will Zalatoris (No. 7) are all entered as well.

American Express odds: This week’s favorites (top 20)

According to American Express betting odds via BetMGM, Rahm, who also won here in 2018, is the heavy favorite in La Quinta, Calif. Rahm’s odds to win are +600, and the next-best odds belong to Scheffler at +1000. Cantlay comes in at third with +1100.

Si Woo Kim, who won the Sony Open on Sunday, is also in the field this week, returning to a tournament he won in 2021. He’s played it five times, finishing T11 or better three times. He’s +3300 to win.

Below you can find the top 20 odds for the week as of 12 pm ET on Monday.

Jon Rahn, +600

Scottie Scheffler, +1000

Patrick Cantlay, +1100

Tony Finau, +1400

Will Zalatoris, +2000

Cameron Young, +2200

Sungjae Im, +2200

Xander Schauffele, +2200

Tom Kim, +2500

Sam Burns, +3300

Si Woo Kim, +3300

Brian Harman, +3500

Tom Hoge, +4000

Taylor Montgomery, +4500

Aaron Wise, +5000

Andrew Putnam, +5000

Adam Hadwin, +5500

Cam Davis, +5500

JT Poston, +5500

Sahith Theegala, +550

You can check out complete betting odds via BetMGM here.