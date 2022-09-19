Ragovin Returns to Lexington to Lead Women’s Golf

LEXINGTON, Va. – Michael F. Walsh Director of Athletics, Jan Hathorn, announced the hiring of Matthew Ragovin as the Interim Head Women’s Golf Coach at Washington and Lee University for the 2022-23 season on Monday morning.

Ragovin Returns to Lexington following a six-year hiatus. He spent the 2016-17 season as a Graduate Assistant for the men’s and women’s programs at St. Lawrence University. Then, he spent five seasons at the University of Albany as the Assistant Coach for the Women’s golf team.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Matt back to Washington and Lee to serve in this interim role,” stated Hathorn. “His wide-ranging experiences and his familiarity with W&L and the ODAC will be great assets to the Women’s program and the Talented student-athletes who represent us. I look forward to serving beside him as he guides the team this year.”

On the green, Ragovin helped UAlbany to two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships in 2018 and 2019 and two runner-up performances in 2021 and 2022. The Danes earned regional bids in 2018 and 2019 following the MAAC titles.

From 2014 to 2016, Ragovin served as the Assistant Coach for both the men’s and women’s golf programs at Washington and Lee. While working with the Blue and White, he helped the men’s Squad earn an ODAC Championship in 2016. On the national level, W&L’s men’s team placed third in the 2016 NCAA Championship Tournament, while the women received an at-large team bid to the 2015 NCAA Tournament and an individual Qualifier in the 2016 bracket.

“I am really excited to be back in Lexington,” said Ragovin. “These student-athletes are high-achieving on and off the course and I can’t wait to get to work with a driven group of women and help them reach their Championship aspirations.”

Ragovin graduated from McMurry University (Abilene, Texas) with a Bachelor degree in interdisciplinary studies, concentrating in Kinesiology, Business and Psychology. As a student-athlete, he served as a team captain for three years, received all-conference recognition, and was the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Vice President his senior year.

In addition to his Women’s golf duties, Ragovin will assist the men’s program and teach physical education courses for the University.