Ragin’ Cajuns add graduate transfer Terence Lewis II to men’s basketball squad – Crescent City Sports

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin added another presence on the glass on Friday when he announced the addition of Graduate transfer Terence Lewis II to the 2022-23 roster.

Lewis, a 6-foot-7 forward and 2020 NJCAA All-American, joins Louisiana after averaging 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds last season at Jackson State. The Upper Marlboro, Md., native became a fixture in the JSU lineup during Southwestern Athletic Conference play as he averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds per contest.

“Terence is an efficient forward that averaged 11 points and eight rebounds in conference play last season at Jackson State,” Marlin said. “We believe the intangibles that Terence will bring will strengthen our team and impact winning.”

Lewis posted four double-doubles on the season, highlighted by a 28-point, 10-rebound performance at Mississippi Valley. He followed up his season-high game in points with a season-high in rebounds two nights later after scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 boards in a win at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Prior to JSU, Lewis played one season at North Texas where he averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Mean Green. Lewis scored 12 points in a game against Arkansas and finished the season shooting 79 percent from the free throw line.

As a JUCO player at New Mexico Junior College, Lewis averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game while leading the Thunderbirds to a 23-9 record. Lewis scored 30-or-more points three times during the season and was a 60-percent shooter from the floor and 83-percent shooter from the free throw line.

