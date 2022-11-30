Raffle at Brooks Brothers to benefit families’ Christmas fund

BETHEL — A raffle is set up at Brooks Brothers on Main Street in Bethel. The Winner will take home, a sled, a shovel, an American flag, hedge clippers, work gloves, two winter hats, a kickball, an oil lamp, bird seed, a hot air popper and a candle. More importantly, whatever money is put into the laundry hamper will be donated to the Nina Wheeler Christmas for Families Fund.

“We don’t watch what people put in the hamper. We don’t care, that’s not our intent,” said Sales Clerk, Lori McPherson, of Rumford. “I don’t think Nina wants recognition,” said McPherson. “But I think she should get it. She’s been doing this for years.” According to McPherson, Nina and her husband Mike raise money every year to buy toys for needy children. She’s heard that their garage is full from top to bottom.

Brooks Brothers started accepting contributions for the drawing on November 1 and on December 12, Nina will be there to choose the winning raffle ticket. “When we are counting the money afterwards, and find 100 dollar bills, we look at each other with tears in our eyes. It’s a nice feeling to know someone will benefit,” said McPherson.