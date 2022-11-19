Raegan Beers leads Oregon State Women’s basketball to Rout of Prairie View A&M

Raegan Beers recorded a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Oregon State Beavers cruised to a 100-59 Women’s basketball win against Prairie View A&M on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis.

Beers made 9 of 14 from the field and knocked down 10 of 12 free throws in 25 minutes for the Beavers (4-0), who wrapped up a four-game homestand before heading to Portland for next week’s Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Oregon State never trailed, using a 20-0 run to help build a 31-7 lead after the first quarter. The Beavers poured it on from there in front of 3,339 at Gill Coliseum.

AJ Marotte added 16 points and seven rebounds for OSU, with Talia von Oelhoffen pitching in 12 points and seven boards.

Arizona transfer Bendu Yeaney made her Beavers debut, coming off the bench to score seven points in 18 minutes while grabbing six rebounds.

The Beavers shot 48.6% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range. The Panthers (2-3) of the Southwestern Athletic Conference were held to 30.9% shooting.

Kennedy Paul led Prairie View A&M with 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Next up: Oregon State takes the No. 4 Iowa at 5:30 pm Friday in the PK Legacy tournament at the Chiles Center in Portland.

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

PREGAME

Prairie View A&M (2-2) at Oregon State (3-0)

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gill Coliseum

On air: OSU live stream

Projected starters for Oregon State

G – Talia von Oelhoffen (5-10 sophomore)

G – Noelle Mannon (5-6 junior)

G – Shalexxus Aaron (6-1 junior)

G/F – AJ Marotte (6-1 sophomore)

C – Jelena Mitrovic (6-9 sophomore)

Previous meetings: This is the first game between the two teams.

Final 2021-22 NET rankings: Oregon State 50, Prairie View 325.

Notable: Von Oelhoffen scored a career-high 32 points in Thursday’s win over Eastern Washington. … Freshman Raegan Beers has two double-doubles in her first three games. … Prairie View A&M is the first of three SWAC teams on Oregon State’s schedule this season. … Von Oelhoffen leads the Beavers in scoring at 22.0 points a game. … Oregon State is hitting the boards hard, out-rebounding its first three opponents by 24. … Senior guard Bendu Yeaney is close to returning to action. Unclear if the Arizona transfer makes her OSU debut Saturday.

— Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel