Raducanu sets goal of winning a title and playing ‘fearless tennis’: “Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it”

Emma Raducanu is revering to her natural instincts when it comes to tennis of just being Fearless on the court and hopefully, it will win her the title she wants.

The goal for Raducanu in 2023 is rather simple. She wants to take the next step and win a Trophy so her US Open one doesn’t feel too lonely in the Trophy cabinet. Her first chance to do so will happen at the Auckland ASB Classic, but the competition will be tricky due to the presence of players like Gauff.

To win those matches, she’ll need to play Fearless tennis, the type she played at the US Open. Speaking to the WTA on her goals in 2023, Raducanu said:

“For 2023 my goal is to stay healthy for longer. I’m looking forward to working hard because I’ve got a better idea of ​​what to expect now, so I’ll be less like a deer in the headlights. For a results goal I’d say it’s to win a title, and three I’d say is to be playing Fearless tennis. Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it.”

Talking about her tennis, Raducanu said:

“I think right now, because I’m still trying to find my timing and groove and my tennis, it’s a bit early to tell. But once I settle into that I think the physical side will definitely have made a difference because there’s no way it can’t have. But I’m also not ignorant in thinking two months is going to solve my entire physical condition, it’s going to take more time, over a year or two to redevelop.”