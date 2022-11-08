Radnor blanks Lower Merion in 126th annual LM-Radnor football contest – PA Prep Live

Radnor >> The 126th annual Lower Merion-Radnor football game Monday, said to be the longest-running continuous public high school gridiron rivalry in the nation, was an old-time defensive struggle, with the Raptors winning, 14-0.

It was the 11th straight win for Radnor in this historic rivalry.

“Tough defense, not a lot of offense, smash-mouth football,” said a smiling Radnor head Coach Kyle Yeiter. “Getting a shutout in our rivalry game, getting to watch our players celebrating, what a way to end the season.

“I’m so proud of our players – we had a really tough loss [to West Chester Rustin in the District 1 playoffs] Friday, but with a quick turnaround, we came out Sunday on the lacrosse field and did a walk-through practice.”

Radnor senior running back/defensive back Amir Byrd, who scored both touchdowns and finished the night with 164 yards rushing, said, “Yesterday was rough, we had to come in at 9 am and had little time to prepare. But we came out and executed tonight and believed in each other.”

Yeiter noted that some of Radnor’s players had to play different positions against Lower Merion.

“Some of our guys had to switch to different positions tonight. Bryce Cohen, who plays corner and free safety for us, ended up playing buck linebacker tonight because Lower Merion is a spread team.”

On Radnor’s first play from scrimmage, Byrd broke free up the left sideline for an 80-yard touchdown run to give the hosts a 7-0 lead just 1:47 into the contest.

“Amir just makes guys miss,” said Yeiter. “Our line blocked it up, Zach Fluck got a nice kick-out, and it was a good call by our Offensive Coordinator Larry DiSipio.”

Byrd said, “The Coach drew up the play and trusted me to give me the ball on the first play. Our o-line – those guys are special, they put in the work Monday through Friday. I saw a hole open up, and I was off to the races.”

Toward the end of the first quarter, Radnor penetrated deep into Lower Merion territory, but a Raptor fumble at the LM 7 yard line gave the ball back to the visitors.

Lower Merion, using a series of running plays, drove the ball to midfield but the drive stalled there. An excellent punt pinned the Raptors back at their own 2 yard line, but Radnor kept possession through the end of the second quarter.

Lower Merion started the third quarter with an onside kick, and the Aces’ Orion Armendariz recovered it at the Radnor 49 yard line. LM quarterback Mekhai Smith hit Charlie Coyle for a 34-yard pass completion, and the Aces penetrated all the way to the Raptors’ 9 yard line, but the Radnor defense stiffened.

“Our whole defense played great tonight,” said Yeiter. “Connor Eustice has been playing defensive line the last few weeks for us, but I told him we would [also] need him a linebacker, and he did a great job. Amir Byrd did a great job on defense, Aiden Roselle (who had an interception) at free safety and our d-line made plays the whole game.

“And Matty Brown, who was Captain for us all year, he popped his shoulder out in the Rustin game and didn’t get to play linebacker for us Tonight but was at Sunday’s practice, and he’s been our leader all year, and I can I don’t say enough about him. Zach Fluck is not the tallest guy, but no one out there has a bigger heart.”

With a little over five minutes left in the game, Lower Merion turned the ball over on Downs to Radnor at the Aces 31 yard line. On the next play, Byrd got the ball, broke to the left, and raced down the left sideline for a touchdown to give the hosts a 14-0 lead.

“Tommy Deshan made a great block on that play,” said Byrd. “That kid can hit (smiles). As soon as I got that block, I knew it was all over.”

After the game was over, Yeiter smiled and said, “I get to go home to my one-month-old son Ryan now, and I can spend a little more time with him, and I’m looking forward to that. What a way to end our season.”

Lower Merion head Coach Joe Augustine said, “We love playing in this game; it’s a great tradition. Being part of this history and this rivalry is an honor. This was one of those old-fashioned fun defensive games – of course, I’d rather be on the (winning) side of it.

“Radnor has some great weapons on offense, and I told our defense that, outside of two big plays, they played remarkable. On offense we put together some nice drives but we need to finish them. We’re going to use this (game) as our springboard going forward.”

Augustine pointed out that Lower Merion has a number of key young players on its roster that will return next year, including junior quarterback Mekhai Smith (completed nine passes for 144 yards Monday), junior wide receiver Declan Mack (made two catches for 32 yards and boomed some long punts), junior running back Ben Booker and junior linebacker Andrew Cook.

“A big nucleus is coming back next year,” said Augustine. “We’re losing some really great senior leaders and great Athletes (to graduation) but we’ve got a really nice group coming back).”

Radnor 14, Lower Merion 0

Lower Merion 0 0 0 0 – 0

Radnor 7 0 0 7 – 14

First quarter scoring:

RAD – Byrd, 80, run (Van Dusen kick)

Fourth quarter scoring:

RAD – Byrd, 31, run (Van Dusen kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

LM RAD

First Downs 9 13

Rushes-yards 21-82 29-265

Passing yards 144 84

Total yards 226,349

Comp-Att-Int 9-21-1 7-9-0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 8-63 3-35

Punts avg. 4-46.3 3-29.7

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

Rushing: LM – Booker 11-45, Smith 8-45, Coyle 1-minus 4, Coyle 1-minus 4, Totals 21-82. RAD – Byrd 10-164 2 TDs, Graham 8-33, Deshan 7-49, Fluck 3-15, Cohen 1-4, Totals 29-265.

Passing: LM – Smith 9-21-1, 144 yards. RAD – Graham 7-9-0 84 yards.

Receiving: LM – Booker 2-29, Gray 2-23, Mack 2-32, Coyle 1-34, Fliszar 1-20, Barrow-Adams 1-6, Totals 9-144. RAD – Roselle 3-20, Byrd 3-54, Fluck 1-10, Totals 7-84.

Interceptions: For Rose.