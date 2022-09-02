Radley Announces 2022-23 Women’s Golf Schedule

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Women’s golf head coach Derek Radley announced the Ducks’ 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday, beginning with a fall schedule that features a pair of high-profile tournaments.

Coming off the Greatest season in program history – the Ducks won their first ever Pac-12 Championship and finished as the national runners-up – Oregon will open 2022-23 on Sept. 12-14 at the Annika Intercollegiate in Minneapolis. The three-day event annually features the top 12 women’s golf programs in the nation.

Oregon’s Stellar finish last spring also earned the Ducks a spot at the 2022 East Lake Cup (Oct. 24-26), which features the top four finishing teams from the previous season. The event is modeled after the NCAA Championships, beginning with a round of stroke play before moving into two days of match play competition. Golf Channel will have coverage of all three days of the tournament from Atlanta.

The Ducks’ spring season will begin with the Northrop Grumman Challenge (Feb. 12-14), another invitation-only event that is comprised of the nation’s top teams. Oregon will play five spring tournaments before beginning postseason play on April 17-19 at the Pac-12 Championships, set this season for Papago Golf Club in Tempe, Ariz.

The NCAA Regionals are scheduled for May 8-10 at five predetermined sites, and the NCAA Championships will return to Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., for a third straight year on May 19-24.

2022-23 OREGON WOMEN’S GOLF SCHEDULE

Fall

Sept. 12-14 – Annika Intercollegiate (Minneapolis, Minn.)

October 3-4 – Windy City Classic (Highland Park, Ill.)

October 24-26 – East Lake Cup (Atlanta, Ga.)

October 31 – Nov. 2 – Pac-12 Preview (Kona, Hawaii)

Spring

February 12-14 – Northrop Grumman Challenge (Los Angeles, Calif.)

February 27 – March 1 – Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (Hilton Head, SC)

March 6-7 – Juli Inkster (Fairfax, Calif.)

March 24-26 – PING/ASU Invitational (Phoenix, Ariz.)

April 3-5 – Silverado Showdown (Napa, Calif.)

April 17-19 – Pac-12 Championship (Tempe, Ariz.)

May 8-10 – NCAA Regionals (TBD)

May 19-24 – NCAA Championships (Scottsdale, Ariz.)