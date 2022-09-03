Radio pioneer, founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts passes away at age 96
A radio pioneer and the founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts passed away Saturday morning at the age of 96.
The announcement of Specs Howard, born as Julian Liebman, was made by his daughter. Below is a statement from Alisa Zee.
Liebman was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Allegheny College. According to the media trade school’s blog, the founder got his start at a small station in Sharon, Pennsylvania. By 1954 Liebman was offered a job in Cleveland. From there, they established the name “Specs Howard.” According to Lawrence Technological University, Liebman adopted the name Specs Howard for his trademark glasses when he was a disc jockey in Cleveland. From 1962 to 1967, Liebman was part of “The Martin and Howard Show.”
Ad
The radio broadcaster was recruited to the Detroit market in 1967. After working for three years in the market, Liebman established Specs Howard School specializing in radio and TV broadcasting. Over the years, the school evolved and added graphic design and digital media arts to its program. The media trade school celebrated its 50th anniversary on Jan. 14, 2020.
Specs Howard School of Media Arts closed its Southfield school in 2021 and merged with Lawrence Tech. Since 1970 more than 15,000 alumni from Specs Howard have gone into the media field.
A special thank you to Specs Howard from the many Specs alums who joined us last weekend to celebrate Specs with a dedicated tailgate and tribute during LTU’s football home opener. 💙🤍 #WeAreLTU pic.twitter.com/v8cTw78iFv
— [email protected] (@SpecsHoward) September 2, 2022
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.
.