Racist vandalism Spurs star Allen QB and family to unenroll, move from football Powerhouse

ALLEN — An Allen family pulled their children from Allen High School this week after their home was vandalized with a spray-painted racial epithet on their garage door that they believe targeted their son, the team’s starting quarterback and a highly touted football recruit.

Mike Hawkins Sr., a former NFL player, said he unenrolled his two sons Wednesday. There had been speculation in Allen that Mike Hawkins Jr., one of the nation’s top high school football recruits for the Class of 2024, was transferring away from the largest school in the state and a five-time state Champion after the house was listed for sale in early December, Hawkins Sr. said.

The family, which has lived in Allen since 2011 and is biracial, planned to move to a different house in the city, Hawkins Sr. said. But after the incident, the family has decided to move away from the North Texas suburb. Maliek Hawkins, a sophomore, started at defensive back for Allen last season and is also leaving the school. The next steps for their high school education are unclear.

“The first thing that comes to your mind is getting your kids to safety,” Hawkins Sr. said Thursday evening. “You’re not thinking about football, you’re not thinking about college decisions. We didn’t work this hard to get to this point, where you’ve got to be fearful walking out your door.

“Just imagine having kids, and every time they leave the house, it just Amplifies your anxiety.”

Racist vandalism, police report

Hawkins Sr. said that he was awakened around 2:15 am on Dec. 28 by his dogs Barking outside. He let them inside the house, and when he let them back out later that morning, he saw the vandalism on his garage door.

The racist wording — “WE DON’T NEED YOU HERE IN ALLEN (N-word)” — ​​was written in foot-tall black lettering across the left side of the house’s white garage door. Police responded and filed an incident report at 7:57 am that morning, according to a copy shown to The Newslisting the offense as destructive/damage/vandalism of property.

Photos of the racist messages were also shared with The News.

An Allen Police Department spokesperson declined to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

“I could have been harmed,” Hawkins Sr. said. “What if that person who wrote that was still there?”

Hawkins Sr., who is Black, said that he had never personally experienced targeted racism during the decade he’s lived in Allen, though he said his son had received racist messages on social media during his time as the team’s starting quarterback, which he reported to Allen’s coaching staff.

First-year Allen Coach Lee Wiginton called the racist vandalism “sickening” and confirmed Mike Jr. and Maliek’s departure.

“I know that I can’t control the Evil in this world. I can’t shelter them from it,” said Wiginton, who met with the Hawkins family on Tuesday. “My message, which is the message at all times, is come and be a fan. Come and understand that you’re going to be upset when the games don’t go your way, but understand these are kids. These are kids that give so much of their lives to represent this community.”

Wiginton, who was hired last May to replace Chad Morris, said he wasn’t aware of other racist incidents at the school.

Mike Hawkins Jr. and Maliek were not available for comment Thursday night.

“I get nervous to go outside,” said Anabelle Hawkins, Mike Sr.’s wife and the children’s mother. “Especially at night, as soon as it gets dark, I don’t want to.”

Racist incidents surrounding high school football teams across the country — including hate speech-filled group chats and social media posts — sparked conversations this year about race and programs to influence change, although none were reported in Allen or North Texas.

Allen’s population is 61% white and 9% Black, according to a 2021 Census report. Its school district is 50.9% white and 13.3% black.

Prestigious program

Mike Hawkins Jr. was Allen’s starting quarterback in 2021 and 2022. (Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Hawkins Sr. is a Dallas native and NFL veteran, including a stint with the Cowboys. He graduated from Carrollton RL Turner and attended Oklahoma for the 2002 season, but left college to play for the Arena Football League’s Dallas Desperados.

Allen, among the nation’s most prestigious high school football programs, won five state championships between 2008-17 and plays its home games at Eagle Stadium, a $60 million facility that opened in 2012.

The school has high expectations of its football program, and position battles often become the subject of statewide attention. A 2018 report by The News showed that 74 football players — including 30 from out of state — transferred to Allen from 2013-18. University Interscholastic League rules prohibit students from transferring for athletic purposes.

Former Allen Coach Tom Westerberg, who left the school in 2016 to become the Athletic director and football Coach at Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, told The News last year that there were some negatives to the school’s enormity.

“There are some good kids that leave the program that aren’t getting to play,” he said in May 2022. “When you get to the top, some people forget how you got there, and then the expectation becomes, if you don ‘t go back, then you didn’t have a good year, when you could have had a good year and not made it back to the state championship game.”

Hawkins, a four-star recruit, is the No. 15 quarterback in the country and No. 1 in the Dallas area, per 247Sports.com. He was Allen’s highest-rated quarterback recruit since eventual Heisman Trophy Winner and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Kyler Murray. He holds Scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan and others. He’s scheduled to announce his commitment Jan. 31.

A two-year starter at Allen, Hawkins passed for 2,007 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior and 2,807 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore, and totaled 1,130 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

The quarterback played youth football in Allen since his family moved there, and Hawkins Sr. said he had long Assisted the Allen High football teams under Westerberg, Terry Gambill and Morris.

“I would have never thought that this would happen to Mike, or my family, here,” Hawkins Sr. said. “I’ve heard of things happening in Allen, but we were never a part of it.”

Staff Writers Sarah Bahari and Lana Ferguson contributed to this report.

