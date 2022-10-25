Racist harassment reported at Bremerton, North Mason volleyball game

Racist harassment reported at Bremerton, North Mason volleyball game

Bremerton and North Mason school district officials are investigating reports of racist harassment and intimidation at a girls volleyball game played at North Mason High School last week.

In two vaguely worded statements Monday, neither district explained what is alleged to have occurred at the Oct. 18 match in Belfair, where North Mason won the match 3 sets to 0.

Bremerton schools reported the incident occurred “with a group of our student-athletes.”

However, state Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, is holding a Rally at 4 pm Monday on the east side of the Manette Bridge for her reelection campaign as well as joining with the Black Student Union at Bremerton High School to raise awareness of the incident. Simmons said she had spoken to parents and learned that the Bremerton students were the victims of racism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button