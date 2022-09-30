Rachel Nichols Lands New Basketball Role With Showtime

Rachel Nichols has joined Showtime Sports in a new multiplatform role, marking her first full-time foray back into basketball coverage since her departure from ESPN in 2021, the company announced Friday.

Nichols will join Showtime’s basketball coverage as both a host and producer and will “contribute to multiple programs and projects across multiple platforms,” ​​the network said in a release.

“I’ve been so fortunate to live my dream job alongside some of the best journalists in the business for more than 25 years, and this new development deal with Showtime Sports gives me my broadest playing field yet,” Nichols said in a statement Friday. “They’ve asked me to produce, create and host new sports programming across platforms, working alongside Hall of Famers, multiple guys with Championship rings and an uber-creative team behind the camera. We’re going to have so much fun.”

