Rachel Baugh breaking barriers for Lockwood football

BUY THIS VIDEO – CLICK HERE FOR A DIGITAL DOWNLOAD OF THIS VIDEO

LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) – A stand out on the field, soccer player is becoming a football star.

Rachel Baugh is now Booming kicks for the Lockwood Tigers, and shaking off standards while she’s at it.

Rachel Baugh said she was originally a soccer player, now she’s scoring points under the Friday Night Lights.

“I’d always thought about playing football,” said Baugh. “I thought, man, it would be really cool to try something new.”

The junior Lockwood player said she started playing her freshman year and does more than just kick.

“I play safety for JV on defense,” said Baugh. “Then I’ve played some wide receiver.”

Head Lockwood football Coach Clay Lasater said when Baugh came to him, he wasn’t sure about her role on the team. Now, they said there’s no doubt about what she brings to the table.

“She’s just part of the team and she’s super mentally tough,” said Lasater. “She never complained. She never needs anything extra or special. She does everything.”

Baugh said being on this field gives her a rush she didn’t have before.

“Oh, I love the feeling of it,” said Baugh. “The moment going out to kick a PAT. It’s just different.”

Baugh said the best of all is when younger girls want to get involved.

“My little sister, she wants to play football and she’s come up to me and asked me if I’ll teach her how to kick,” said Baugh. “A lot of the little girls at the football games, they’re always coming up and talking to me.”

Baugh said she hopes her play can inspire other young girls to get in the game.

“It makes me so happy that I can be that person because I remember my freshman year there were these two girls that played college football and they just kicked, and I love that, I love seeing that,” said Baugh.