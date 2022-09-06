Racers Soccer Travels to Indianapolis for Battle with IUPUI

After taking some positive strides last time out against UT Martin, Murray State (0-4-1) Women’s soccer travels to Indianapolis, Indiana for a Thursday Matchup at 7 pm with IUPUI. Morgan Bodker is the leading goal scorer for the Racers as the sophomore defender converted from the penalty spot in MSU’s last game. Bodker now has four career goals and five career assists.

Junior forward Chloe Barnthouse scored her first goal of the season in the 87th minute against UT Martin on Mary Hardy’s first career assist. Defender Audrey Henry also picked up her first assist of the season in the matchup.

Murray State and IUPUI have faced off 10 times with MSU leading the series 5-4-1. The Racers took the last Matchup between the two sides 3-0 at home on August 24, 2018.

Scouting Report

The Jaguars enter the contest at 2-0-3 after a 0-0 draw with Belmont the last time out.

Maya Lacognato is the leading goal scorer for IUPUI with two in five games this season. Ashton Kudio has handled primary goalkeeping duties while collecting 16 saves in 390 minutes on the pitch.

Coverage of the contest can be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats can be found on GoRacers.com.