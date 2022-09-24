Racers Soccer Travels to Evansville for Second MVC Test

Murray State Women’s soccer looks to bounce back in their second Missouri Valley Conference match at Evansville on Sunday at 1 pm in Evansville, Indiana. Racers freshman defender Mary Hardy netted her first career goal in the sixth minute in MSU’s last time out.

The Racers and Purple Aces have met nine times with UE leading the series 7-2.

Morgan Bodker continues to lead the MSU goal scoring efforts with two goals on the year. Hailey Cole tied the team lead in assists in the last match with her second of the season and 10th of her career. Seven players have scored a goal while seven have also distributed an assist on the year.

Scouting Report

Evansville enters the match at 1-5-2 on the year with an 0-2 MVC record. The Purple Aces have dropped their first two conference matches to Missouri State and Indiana State.

UE has scored four goals this season while conceding 11 on the year. Emily Ormson has stood out for the Purple Aces with two goals and an assist on the year.

Myia Danek and Sophie Lindner have split time in goal with each having 15 saves this season and 360 minutes apiece.

Coverage of the match will be streamed on ESPN3 and live stats can be found on GoRacers.com.