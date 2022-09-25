Racers Soccer Collects First Clean Sheet of the Season in Draw with Evansville

Next Game: Indiana State 9/29/2022 | 3 p.m Sept. 29 (Thu) / 3 p.m Indiana State History

Led by senior goalkeeper Jenna Villacres , Murray State Women’s soccer collected their first shutout of the season in a 0-0 draw at Evansville on Sunday afternoon in Evansville, Indiana. The clean sheet is the Racers first since October 24, 2021 when they defeated Austin Peay 1-0.

The Racers looked the Stronger side in the first half of play with Morgan Bodker putting the only shot on goal from either side in the first 45 minutes. In total, the Racers put together five shots in the match with Bodker’s being the lone shot on target.

Villacres impressed once again saving all three shots on goal from the Purple Aces. The senior has picked up 31 saves on the season to go with a .738 save percentage.

In the 50th minute, Racers midfielder Lauren Payne nearly gave the Racers the lead with a shot that hit the right woodwork and deflected away. Freshmen Mary Hardy and Sydney Etter each put up a shot for MSU in the match.

The Racers will look to pick up their first Missouri Valley Conference win on Thursday when they host Indiana State at 3 pm