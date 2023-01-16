Race to Georgia ‘Qualifying Round’ at Trump International Golf Club

The Trump International Golf Club recently hosted a Qualifying Round for the 2022 – 2023 Race to Georgia.

50 members of the club participated in the 18 hole event, with Craig Vance (+3) and Hisham Sultan (2) Qualifying for the Regional Final of the Race to Georgia on Saturday 25th February, 2023 at the Montgomery Golf Club.

Vance had a Gross 68 which equated to 36 Stableford points with Sultan a 74 Gross for 35 points.

Vance birdied holes 2, 8 and 9 for a front nine of three under par 33 followed by nine pars on the back nine.

Sultan had two Nines of 37 in his round.

Shot of the day, winning the Nearest the Pin Prize on hole 17, with a Hole-in-One was by Govender of Ruvel.

The winners of the Regional Final will qualify to play in the World Final of the Race to Georgia which also includes a special patron guest visit to The Masters.

Keith Watson, Tournament Organizer and Division Manager, REZA Hygiene, said, ‘We thank Trump International and its members for supporting this initiative. We have been impressed with the club support from Bahrain, KSA and the UAE and how well all these golf days have gone. We are looking forward to the Regional Final in February at the Montgomery Golf Club.’

The next Qualifying round of the Race to Georgia is at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia on Friday 20th January, followed by the Jumeirah Golf Estates Qualifier on Saturday 21st January.

A new Qualifying Round has just been added to the calendar on Saturday 18th February, at MyGolf Dubai in Dragon Mart 2.

Existing Qualifying Rounds completed so far have taken place at: Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Al Hamra Golf Club, Riyadh Golf Club, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Royal Golf Club, Bahrain, Dubai Hills Golf Club and Dirab Golf Club as well as Trump International Golf Club.

Future calendar Qualifiers for the Race to Georgia:

Sunday 22nd January: The Track Meydan, Dubai

Friday 27th January: Rolling Hills Golf Club, KSA

Saturday 28th January: Nofa Golf Resort, KSA

Sunday 29th January: Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club

Friday 3rd February: The Royal Golf Club, Bahrain (Qualifier No. 2)

Saturday 11th February: The Els Club, Dubai

Saturday 18th February: MyGolf Dubai, Dragon Mart 2, Dubai

For further information on how to enter, visit www.race2georgia.com