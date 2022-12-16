Race Thompson finds shooting stroke, Hoosiers need it

Race Thompson has always considered himself to be a good shooter, even if the numbers didn’t bear it out. He attempted 28 3-pointers in his first three seasons playing for IU, making six of them. Last year, when he started to let it fly with greater frequency, he shot 27% on 55 attempts, although he improved in the second half of the season. As a sixth-year senior, he was 3-for-18 entering last week’s game against Arizona.

Through all of it, Thompson’s coaches and teammates encouraged him to keep shooting, so he did. The looks were there with Trayce Jackson-Davis drawing frequent double teams down low. Thompson had shown an ability to make Jumpers in practice, but it hadn’t yet translated to the games.

Thompson connected on four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc against Arizona, scoring 16 points a week after he looked uncomfortable and hesitant against Rutgers.

IU lost, but the performance flashed both what Thompson could be in his final year of college and how the Hoosiers could benefit from an evolution into a consistent threat from deep.

Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) and guard Tamar Bates (53) react after a score against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“I worked on my shot all summer and every day until now, so I feel like the way I shot at the beginning of the season hasn’t been a reflection,” he said. “Hopefully I can keep doing what I did in the Arizona game. My whole life I was a good shooter, and then when I got here I struggled ever since. We really focused this summer on my shot and hopefully some of that work can pay off.”

