Race Thompson finds shooting stroke, Hoosiers need it

Race Thompson has always considered himself to be a good shooter, even if the numbers didn’t bear it out. He attempted 28 3-pointers in his first three seasons playing for IU, making six of them. Last year, when he started to let it fly with greater frequency, he shot 27% on 55 attempts, although he improved in the second half of the season. As a sixth-year senior, he was 3-for-18 entering last week’s game against Arizona.

Through all of it, Thompson’s coaches and teammates encouraged him to keep shooting, so he did. The looks were there with Trayce Jackson-Davis drawing frequent double teams down low. Thompson had shown an ability to make Jumpers in practice, but it hadn’t yet translated to the games.

Thompson connected on four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc against Arizona, scoring 16 points a week after he looked uncomfortable and hesitant against Rutgers.

IU lost, but the performance flashed both what Thompson could be in his final year of college and how the Hoosiers could benefit from an evolution into a consistent threat from deep.

“I worked on my shot all summer and every day until now, so I feel like the way I shot at the beginning of the season hasn’t been a reflection,” he said. “Hopefully I can keep doing what I did in the Arizona game. My whole life I was a good shooter, and then when I got here I struggled ever since. We really focused this summer on my shot and hopefully some of that work can pay off.”

Before Saturday, Thompson’s best statistical game of the season was against Little Rock. A nagging thumb injury kept Jackson-Davis out, and Thompson stepped into the role usually occupied by the preseason All-American. They posted up smaller players, grabbed rebounds and scored on putbacks. They finished at the rim in transition and off of pick-and-rolls. All 20 of his points came from inside the arc or on free throws.

Jackson-Davis hasn’t missed a game since and has reclaimed his status as go-to forward under the basket. Meanwhile, Thompson has been forced away from the hoop, spreading the floor as double teams come for Jackson-Davis.

When that happens, Thompson’s job is to cut, occupy open space and draw another defender. But when his frontcourt mate is knocking down 3s, Jackson-Davis has another threat to kick the ball out to when the extra man drops into the post. If Thompson can make shots reliably, it would force defenses to consider his ability before sending another defender down low.

Two of Jackson-Davis’ least productive games have been against high-major opponents with size and aggressive defenses: Rutgers and Arizona. Against the former, Thompson was held scoreless, and IU was rarely competitive in its first loss of the season.

Playing the No. 10 Wildcats, Indiana mounted a comeback and cut what had been a 16-point deficit to five in the second half. The Hoosiers hit 10 3-pointers. Eight came from Thompson and Miller Kopp.

“To see him make four 3s like he did, man, we needed every bit of it to even stay in the ballgame,” Coach Mike Woodson said. “But it lightens the load for guys like Miller.”

Thompson could regularly give the Hoosiers four reliable shooters around Jackson-Davis. He’s the only starter to attempt a 3-pointer and shoot below 30%. Kopp has led the way, making 49%, but Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway have all hit enough to keep defenses honest.

Thompson focused on shooting for much of the offseason, working on scoring in situations he was likely to see in games, like off of screens and as a trailer on the fast break. He worked Quickening his release, although it’s still not as fast as he wants it to be.

Regardless of how quickly he gets it off, Thompson is likely to continue to get open looks given the amount of attention Jackson-Davis draws. Thompson has demonstrated he’s capable of making them, and IU has shown how much his ability affects the direction of the entire team. And with Defending Champion Kansas and the bulk of the Big Ten schedule on the horizon, Thompson cashing in on his looks from deep will only become more important.