Rabeya Khatun Sahitya Puraskar handed over

Bangla Academy handed over the first Rabeya Khatun Sahitya Puraskar 2022 organizing a program held at its Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium on Tuesday, said a press release.

Bangla Academy director general Mohammad Nurul Huda delivered a welcome speech while managing director of Channel-i Faridur Reza Sagar was present as chief guest and children’s author Amirul Islam was present as special guest at the event, which was presided over by Bangla Academy president Writer Selina Hossain .

Jyoti Prakash Dutta received the award for his contribution to Bangla literature while Swakrita Noman received the award for his novel Ujanbashi. The award winners received Prize money respectively Tk 2 lakh and 1 lakh and certificates.

Faridur Reza Sagar said, ‘We will provide support if someone researches on Rabeye Khatun’s literature.’

The award will be handed over annually marking the anniversary of the birth of Rabeya Khatun.

Rabeya Khatun was born on December 27, 1935 to Maulavi Mohammad Mulluk Chand and Hamida Khatun in Bikrampur, now in Munshiganj.

Her marriage to Fazlul Haque, the editor of a Magazine named Cinema, on July 23, 1952 allowed her to freely pursue literature.

Her debut novel Madhumati was published in 1963. Rabeya Khatun made her mark in Bangla literature with her novels, including Saheb Bazar, Mon Ek Shwetkapoti, Pherari Surja, Anekjoner Ekjan, Jibaner Arek Naam, Dibas Rajani, Mohar Ali, Sei Ek Basante, Pakhi Sab Kare Rab, Neel Nishit, Bayanna Galir Ek Gali and others.

For her contribution to Bangla literature, Rabeya Khatun received Ekushey Padak in 1993 and Independence Award in 2017.

She also received numerous awards, including Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1973, Humayun Kabir Memorial Award in 1989, Kamar Mushtaree Sahitya Puraskar in 1994, Lekhika Sangha Award in 1994, Nasiruddin Gold Medal in 1995, Sher-e-Bangla Gold Medal in 1996, Jasimuddin Award in 1996, Shapla-Doyel Award in 1996, Wrishiz Sahitya Padak in 1998, Sheltech Award in 2002, Uro Shishu Sahitya Award in 2003, Michael Madhusudan Award in 2005, Geetanjali Sanmanana Padak in 2015.

She passed away on January 3, 2021.