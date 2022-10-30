QU’s Richardson thrilled to be back on the basketball court after two years of injuries despite the loss to Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) – Zion Richardson said he was so locked in mentally that the thought he was playing his first competitive basketball game in three years never occurred to him as he took his position for the opening jump ball.

“It never really hit me, the emotions of it all, until after the game when I was talking with my family,” Richardson said after the Quincy University men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with an 87-52 loss to Illinois on Friday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

“I was so concentrating on the game I almost forgot that it was my first game in a while. I’m just so happy to be back,” Richardson said.

It’s been a long path to Quincy for Richardson, a 6-foot-5 junior guard from Frisco, Texas. He started his career in 2019-20 at Wofford University, an NCAA D1 school in Spartanburg, SC Prior to the 2020-21 season, he suffered a Jones fracture and missed the entire season. A Jones fracture is a break in the bone on the pinky toe, the fifth metatarsal bone.

Then Richardson transferred to South Plains Community College in Levelland, Texas, for the 2021-22 season and before it even started, he fractured the same foot and needed surgery again and missed the entire season again.

Enter Steve Hawkins, who had just been named QU’s new head coach and was starting his second tenure at the school and needed to rebuild a roster.

Hawkins knew Richardson from his high school days at Frisco Liberty High School and had heavily recruited Richardson when he was head coach at Western Michigan University. Richardson’s Uncle Brian Boyd knew Hawkins through basketball circles, they made contact and Hawkins offered Richardson a chance to come to QU.

Richardson was a bright spot for the Hawks scoring 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Both of his 3-pointers came early as QU stunned the No. 23 Illini with an 8-2 start several minutes into the game.

“I think overall it went well,” Richardson said. “It was our first game against somebody in a different colored jersey. We also have a lot of new players we are trying to work in so I think there were some positive takeaways.”

Richardson said he thought the Hawks communicated well, especially in a hostile environment before an announced crowd of 15,051 and a boisterous student section sitting directly behind the QU bench.

Hawkins, who coached QU to a 137-111 record with three NCAA Div. II Tournament Appearances between 1990-2000, was pleased with the QU effort.

“We had no idea what to expect,” Hawkins said. “We have practiced for just eight days and needed to see how we’d respond. And in the basketball area, we weren’t scared of competing on the big stage. We weren’t afraid if they had All-Big Ten players or not.”

“The second thing was we needed to establish a culture and will it hold up during the game? We all stayed together as a group. Guys were invested when on the bench,” Hawkins said.

In fact, Illinois Coach Brad Underwood speaking on his postgame show on the Illini Radio Network had nothing but praise for the workmanlike effort the Hawks turned in against his Big Ten squad.

On the negative side, though, Richardson said the Hawks need to limit turnovers, rebound better and improve their transition defense.

“Those are things we should be able to correct,” Richardson said.

Indeed, the Hawks committed 25 turnovers that led to 32 Illini points, and QU was outrebounded 47-34, with the bigger and faster Illinois grabbing 20 Offensive rebounds.

The Hawks dogged effort saw them trailing by just four at the 10-minute timeout in the first half and 10 points at halftime. A six-minute scoring drought in the second half hurt the Hawks as the Illini increased a 44-33 lead to 58-33 before the Hawks could stop the drought.

Hawkins, whose team meets another Big Ten foe on Wednesday when QU plays at Northwestern in Evanston, got all 13 of his healthy players in the game with the starters playing roughly 20 minutes each. Freshman guard Isaiah Foster from Frisco, Texas, was in double figures with 13 points but committed seven turnovers against defensive pressure he’s unlikely to see replicated in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Both Hawkins and Underwood, who has a replenished roster, agreed to treat the game like a regular season contest to give their game-day preparation a dry run. Each exchanged practice film so a Scouting report could be developed and then Illini prepared for a home game and QU readied for a road game.

“We have seven guys who stepped onto a college court for the first time,” Hawkins said. “The coaching staff wanted our guys to experience the rhythm of game day with travel, meals, film, walk-throughs, overnight bus trip. Some of our young guys said they’d never been through a walk-through. They couldn’t believe how detailed everything is at this level.”

Richardson, though, is no stranger to the bright lights and large crowds since his freshman year at Wofford, where he appeared in 32 games. In fact, he scored four points in a game at Duke so he wasn’t about to be rattled.

“Yeah, there’s a reason they’re the Cameron Crazies,” Richardson recalled with a laugh. “Some of the younger guys asked me to give them some pointers and asked me questions about what to expect. I told them at the end of the day we are all basketball players. Just go out and play.”

And for the first time in three years, that’s exactly what Zion Richardson got to do.

