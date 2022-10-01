Quotes, Photos From Men’s Basketball Opening Day

Don Carey On The Official First Practice of 2022-23:

“Today was my last first practice and it was good. I probably take it to heart more than others might because of that. There was good energy in here today; Tomorrow just has to be a better day because our standard is to continue getting better every day.”

Carey On The Meaning Of The Day For Him:

“I’m just soaking everything in – when I get tired, I have to push through; when I communicate, try to over-communicate; but overall I’m just trying to be there for my teammates and to let them know to not take these moments for granted.”

Carey On Intensity From Workouts To Practice:

“I think the competitive nature is there. With practice, there is a flow that’s just compete, compete, compete. That’s the biggest difference for me is that Everybody’s just locked in and focused on that.”

Carey On Team Chemistry:

“It’s been well and something that’s been there from as soon as I started with the team. That’s the most exciting thing about this team. So we are building from that, from that foundation, and that’s exciting moving forward.”

Head Coach Kevin Willard On The First Day Of Practice:

I think it’s a little bit different these days, since teams have been working out for the last month. We have a lot of work to do, but they have a good attitude and a good work ethic. This time of year it’s really about getting rid of all the other distractions and getting focused in on the work and the season. I’m a bit old school, so the October 15 date has always been the day where the switch gets triggered a little bit. That’s always been the date where you’re three weeks away and the October 15 Midnight Madness events are always a little sentimental to my heart.

Willard On Team Progression From Preseason Workouts:

I think they are in a good spot overall. We’re still focusing on the individual instruction aspect of getting guys better in some areas, but I like where their focus is and I like where their work ethic is.

Willard On Team Chemistry:

I think we have a great group of kids and they’ve done a great job in building Chemistry off the court. I think them getting to know each other on the court and understanding the Habits of each other, that’s going to be one of our biggest challenges early on.

We are back First practice ✅ pic.twitter.com/1IM3MPlYYr — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) September 30, 2022

The Kevin Willard era will officially begin on Nov. 7 as Maryland hosts Niagara (7 pm) at the XFINITY Center as part of a three-game homestand to open the season.

The non-conference schedule will also be highlighted by playing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun against Saint Louis (Nov. 19, 1 pm) and either Miami or Providence (Nov. 20, 1/3:30 pm ), facing Louisville (Nov. 29) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and taking on Tennessee (Dec. 11, 4:30 pm) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Maryland will also host future Big Ten foe UCLA (Dec. 14, 9 pm) in the XFINITY Center as part of a home-and-home series.