Quint Steps Down as McPherson Bulldog Head Soccer Coach

VSN (admin) Published Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – 02:00 PM





McPHERSON, KAN. – Doug Quint announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down as McPherson College head men’s soccer coach. With his announcement, Quint completes a 20-year Collegiate coaching career with two KCAC regular season and three KCAC post-season tournament titles among his 215 wins which places him 16th among active NAIA men’s coaches in total career wins. Quint also posted a school record 54 wins in seven seasons in his two short tenures as McPherson College Women’s soccer Coach including a record 13 wins and second place conference finish in 2007. His coaching tenures were separated by his time as the Bulldogs’ Athletic Director.

“Coach Quint leaves a soccer Legacy at McPherson College that is unmatched,” said President Michael Schneider. “Doug has served our campus community well and has been a true Champion for our student Athletes as both a Coach and administrator. We are grateful for 20 outstanding years of service.”

In his final 18 seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach, Quint saw his teams post winning KCAC season records every season including two undefeated KCAC seasons (2009, 2014) and a string of 15 overall winning season records. His 2016 team won a school record 16 matches, finishing 16-3-2 overall and 8-2-1 in KCAC play while bettering the previous school record of 15 wins set during the Bulldogs’ 15-2-0, undefeated 2009 KCAC Championship season.

“I’ve been fortunate to have coached a great group of Bulldog student-athletes during that time and to have some super, supportive assistants over the years, many of which had previously played for me. Those relationships are what make being a Coach extra special,” said Quint. “Twenty years as a Collegiate head coach at one school is unique in this day and age. It was an honor when I was selected back in 2002 to revive the Bulldog soccer program. I want to thank the current and past administrations and fellow coaches I’ve worked with at McPherson College over the past 20 years. It’s been a Pleasure and an Honor to lead the McPherson College program and to have worked with them in furthering the Bulldog Athletic programs.”

In addition to his two regular season conference titles and three postseason tournament titles, Quint leaves McPherson College with multiple KCAC Coach of the Year honors, six KCAC regular season second place finishes, three additional KCAC Tournament Runner-up finishes, six teams that qualified for NAIA National Tournament play and five teams which achieved NAIA National ranking recognition topped by his 2021 squad’s #20 ranking. Quint recently completed his term as president of the NAIA Soccer Coaches Association.

“Most importantly, I’ve been blessed with a supportive spouse (Jeny), who was a Collegiate player and Coach herself and knew what she was getting into when she married a Collegiate coach. It was neat to have the opportunity to Coach our oldest son (Kaden) at both the club and Collegiate levels; now, I’m looking forward to being able to be more a part of (his Younger children) Sydney and Devin’s lives.”

According to McPherson College Director of Athletics, Chandler Short, current Assistant men’s soccer Coach Kent Freund will take over for Quint as the interim head coach. Kent has served as Assistant Coach since 2019.

Quint began his soccer coaching career as the boys’ Coach at Hutchinson High School, directing the Salt Hawks’ program to two league championships, two regional championships, and two consecutive appearances in the KSHSAA Class 6A State Tournament during his three-year tenure. He was also instrumental in building Hutchinson’s first soccer complex in concert with his father (Don Quint Sr.) while starting Club Azzurri and the Hutchinson Youth Soccer Association.

Additional Statistics:

Overall Collegiate win-loss record: 215-144-28 (Men – 20 seasons)

54-63-8 (Women – 7 seasons)

269-207-26 (Combined)

KCAC win-loss record: 131-52-16 (Men)

29-31-6 (Women)

160-83-22 (Combined)

All-KCAC selections: 150

KCAC Players of the Year: 19

KCAC Players of the Week: 42nd

NAIA All-Americans: 21

NAIA National Players of the Week: 2nd

NAIA All-Region Players: 20

NAIA Scholar-Athletes: 56

McPherson College Soccer Men’s Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Staff