Quinnen Williams ready to push Jets to new heights; Packers on the Brink

Williams is Proving that it doesn’t always need to be a quarterback that sets that foundation. The Jets have him, along with a group of promising young players that includes Hall, Vera-Tucker, Rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson. It’s already apparent that defense is where this team needs to build its identity for now, as the Jets rank 10th in the league in points allowed heading into Monday Night Football after ranking last in that category in 2021. Williams loves the way this unit attacks, because it allows him to use his blend of size, strength and quickness.

That combination was on full display in the Jets’ 27-10 win over Green Bay, when Williams had two sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and that blocked field goal.

“Playing in this system was a little different at first, especially after playing in a read front in Alabama and when I first got into the NFL,” Williams said. “The first year I had the chance to get off (the ball), I really enjoyed it. I didn’t really know much about what I was doing. I just know I loved to do it. When this second season came around, I really just focused on the details of the scheme.”

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams — Quinnen’s older brother, a third-round pick by the Jags in 2019 who joined New York in 2021 — said that shift in focus was unmistakable this offseason. “He was more locked in,” Quincy said Thursday. “He has a schedule every offseason, but I felt like he stuck to it this past offseason and invested more time. Instead of getting a couple workouts in, he was trying to bring added value to it. Instead of staying in shape, it was all about how to get better.”

The Jets have the feeling of a team that realizes it’s on the brink of something exciting. They can look around the AFC and see that they’re legitimately in contention for a postseason spot. There are two big games within the AFC East still to come against the Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills, and they’ve already whipped the Miami Dolphins by 23 points. It’s been a good ride so far around this franchise, even with the deflating losses of Hall and Vera-Tucker. (NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars.)

Williams is planning on keeping that momentum going.

“I’m just trying to be part of a culture change here, something that hasn’t been here in the last 10 years,” Williams said. “The biggest thing we talk about is consistency. You have to be consistent, week in and week out. I won a lot of games in college, but you got Everybody’s best each and every week. We’re having success now, but you can get complacent. We’ve got some amazing guys in our room — guys like CJ Mosley and Kwon Alexander — who’ve won before and been to the Pro Bowl. They help us understand that the things we do well, we have to do better. And the things we do bad, we have to get right.”