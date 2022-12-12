Quinn Priester has Rookie of the Year goal

Priester, the Pirates’ No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, currently features five pitches in his bag. The right-hander has thrown his four-seam fastball and curveball since high school. He dabbled with a “crap” circle-changeup “to get drafted, basically.” Upon turning pro, he transitioned to a Vulcan grip. In the Gulf Coast League, he and Dylan Shockley, a Catcher in the Pirates’ Minor League system, conspired to throw more sinkers in the pursuit of maximum efficiency. As for the fifth pitch? It kind of just happened.