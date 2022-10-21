Quincy teacher makes ‘dream come true’ with move to Switzerland

NAME: Holly Rendle

AGE: 50

HOMETOWN: Quincy

IN THE NEWS: Rendle left an almost 30-year career at Quincy Public Schools to teach in Switzerland.

NOW YOU KNOW: Rendle took a leave of absence to teach in Zambia through the Peace Corps from 1996 to 1998, where she met her now-husband.

HER STORY: Over the last three months, teacher Holly Rendle has made a lot of life changes.

She traded a Classroom view of Hollis Avenue at Atlantic Middle School in Quincy for one of the Dents du Midi mountain range; home-packed Snacks for fare served in the Cafeteria of a Swiss boarding school; and classes of 20 to 25 American students for groups of 12 to 15 teenagers from all over the world.

“It’s really been a dream come true,” she said.

Rendle, an English teacher, left her 29-year career in Quincy to teach at the Leysin American School about 80 miles outside Geneva. She teaches students from ages 12 to 16 who have lived all over the world, are from different cultures and speak a variety of languages.

“I always wanted to study abroad in college, but I was a volleyball player on Scholarship so it was never really an option to leave,” she said. “I’ve spent so much time in Africa, but never really gotten my fill of other parts of the world, including Europe. I’d always had this desire to learn more about these international schools. I just never knew I’d be able to do it.”

