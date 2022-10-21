Quincy teacher makes ‘dream come true’ with move to Switzerland

NAME: Holly Rendle

AGE: 50

HOMETOWN: Quincy

IN THE NEWS: Rendle left an almost 30-year career at Quincy Public Schools to teach in Switzerland.

NOW YOU KNOW: Rendle took a leave of absence to teach in Zambia through the Peace Corps from 1996 to 1998, where she met her now-husband.

HER STORY: Over the last three months, teacher Holly Rendle has made a lot of life changes.

She traded a Classroom view of Hollis Avenue at Atlantic Middle School in Quincy for one of the Dents du Midi mountain range; home-packed Snacks for fare served in the Cafeteria of a Swiss boarding school; and classes of 20 to 25 American students for groups of 12 to 15 teenagers from all over the world.

“It’s really been a dream come true,” she said.

Rendle, an English teacher, left her 29-year career in Quincy to teach at the Leysin American School about 80 miles outside Geneva. She teaches students from ages 12 to 16 who have lived all over the world, are from different cultures and speak a variety of languages.

“I always wanted to study abroad in college, but I was a volleyball player on Scholarship so it was never really an option to leave,” she said. “I’ve spent so much time in Africa, but never really gotten my fill of other parts of the world, including Europe. I’d always had this desire to learn more about these international schools. I just never knew I’d be able to do it.”

She first taught abroad in Zambia during her time in the Peace Corps in the 1990s, and said the itch to continue traveling, learning and teaching never really went away. She settled in her hometown of Quincy with her husband – whom she met in Zambia – and raised two children while teaching at Atlantic Middle School and obtaining a Master’s degree in African literature.

“It was a life-changing experience,” she said of her time in Zambia. “I learned an Indigenous language, I coached the volleyball team, I got really involved. I loved it. … I always knew I would leave (the United States) eventually. I had this Burning desire to go abroad again.”

After waiting for her youngest child to start college, Rendle started applying to teaching jobs all over the world. When she first applied, she said it was with the intention of teaching in Africa or in a Central American country. Most European countries don’t pay visiting teachers enough to make a living, she said.

“Swiss boarding schools really seem to be the exception, but that makes the jobs really, really hard to get. I never expected I would be chosen,” Rendle said. “It’s a really wonderful community. My coworkers are from all over the world, my students are from all over the world, my Classroom overlooks the most beautiful view of the Alps.”

An Anthropology and English double major in college, Rendle said her time in school taught her that “the world is such a big place.”

Now, she lives in the dorms of a campus full of international students and coaches the boys volleyball team. English is the primary language on campus, but the surrounding community speaks only French. The Blend of cultures is one she calls the “best of both worlds.”

Rendle said she always tried to be a “multicultural” teacher while in Quincy, but said even teaching diverse authors would often be very “America-centric.”

“Here, I don’t want to just teach African American literature, I need to teach African literature,” she said. “I don’t want to teach Amy Tan as an Asian American author, I’m trying to go directly to Chinese and Japanese authors. My students are from all over the world, so I want my literature to be from all over the world . I’m expanding my literary horizons more than I ever have as a teacher.”

Although the experience forced her to leave her job in Quincy, she said she hopes her decades of influencing students to travel, learn and be open to new experiences lingers in her absence.

“Learning and experiencing other cultures is, I think, such a huge part of being human,” she said. “I’d encourage anyone who has that itch to follow it through.”

Reach Mary Whitfill at [email protected]