Quincy High girls basketball to host fundraiser for Priscilla Bonica

On the Saturday (Jan. 14), the Quincy High girls basketball team once again is hosting a fundraising event called “Bigger than Basketball.”

“We’re trying to get as many people as we can in the building to raise funds for one of our alumni who is battling brain cancer,” said Quincy girls basketball Coach Sarah Conlon. “She’s a fantastic kid.”

Priscilla Bonica was a QHS Graduate back in 2021 and was a three-sport athlete. Her performance in a President’s uniform has echoed throughout the hallways even though she’s no longer a student there.

It’s the second year running the event. The two games on Jan. 14 will be Pembroke vs. Abington at 4 pm and Fontbonne Academy vs. Quincy at 6. Neither game will count toward state seedings or overall records.

“It means a lot because she was my captain my sophomore year and my sister’s best friend since forever,” Quincy senior Caroline Tracey said of Bonica. “She’s a big part of the community.”

Even for the younger players on the girls basketball team, once a President, always a President. The support goes way beyond a game.

“I think it gives a bigger meaning to basketball,” said Quincy sophomore Alyssa Hopps. “The fact that she used to play and can’t anymore, it gives a bigger reason that it’s not about us winning, it’s about her and how we all need to come together and persevere.”

Aside from the basketball doubleheader there will be games, music, concessions, face paintings and more. Donations will be accepted.