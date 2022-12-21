Quincy High girls basketball off to a fast start this season

HANOVER — The Quincy High girls basketball team has the best of both worlds right now.

Five of their 10 players are seniors, which leaves the forms a perfect balance of experience and potential for the season.

So far, the results are going. Quincy improved to 3-0 with a 38-32 win over Hanover on Tuesday night. Last season, the Presidents didn’t get that third win until Jan. 11 and a four-game losing skid followed. Quincy ultimately narrowly missed the tournament with an 8-12 record.

“We look up to them, especially Lena (Waldron) and our three captains,” said Quincy sophomore Alyssa Hopps of the upperclassmen. “We definitely lean on their energy a lot because I think in tough times we look to each other. It’s good to know we have each other’s backs.”

Waldron displayed that poise under pressure in the win over Hanover (1-1). She scored the last five points of the game, all coming from the free-throw line, to put away the game.

“It feels pretty good,” said Waldron who finished with 7 points. “Even though I didn’t hit all of them, it still felt really good to take a bunch of foul shots.”

“Oh she was awesome, and I love that she wanted to take them,” said Quincy Coach Sarah Conlon. “If I know her she’ll be in the gym tomorrow shooting foul shots before I get there.”

