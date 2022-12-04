Quiet Shooting Results in Loss for Men’s Basketball

Next Game: Knox College 12/17/2022 | 1:00 p.m December 17 (Sat) / 1:00 p.m Knox College History

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (4-6) lost 61-47 to Kansas City (4-7) on Saturday night in Kansas City, Mo.

GAME OVERVIEW

The game started slow offensively, as the Roos held a 12-8 lead at the halfway point of the opening half. David Ware brought the game to 17-14 at the 4:45 mark after knocking down a three pointer, but Kansas City moved on to take a double-digit lead just three minutes later. Ware hit another three-point bucket to move the game to 25-17 heading into the break. Lindenwood shot just 22.2 percent in the first half, but stayed in the game by forcing the Roos into 13 turnovers.

Kansas City quickly regained its 10-point lead, and kept its distance for the remainder of the game. Lindenwood took care of the ball, but the shots didn’t fall on Saturday as the Lions fell to the Roos on the road. Lindenwood outscored Kansas City 20-6 in points off turnovers, but was outrebounded 50-26.

QUOTABLE

“Tough one tonight on the road,” said head coach Kyle Gerdeman . “We’ll learn from it and regroup. We have some time now between our next game for Finals week, and improvement. Overall I think this group is off to a great start as we are 10 games into the season, and we look forward to continue to improve.”

GAME LEADERS

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (12 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB, 1 STL)

David Ware (8 PTS, 5 REB, 1 STL)

Jacob Tracey (2 PTS, 3 STL, 3 REB, 1 AST)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will return home on Saturday, December 17 to host Knox College at 2:00 pm inside Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.