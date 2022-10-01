Quiet quitting is nothing new

The modern trend of “quiet quitting” has made headlines recently. According to research released Sept. 6 by Gallup, as much as half of the US workforce is quietly quitting, and about 18% of employees report that they are “actively disengaged.”

Quiet quitting has its own Wikipedia page. The Wall Street Journal, NPR, The Guardian and The Atlantic are all talking about it. So is Zaid Khan, a TikTok user whose 17-second viral video elicited 4,560 comments.

The concept is straightforward, as laid out by Khan:

“You’re not Outright quitting your job, but you’re quitting the idea of ​​going above and beyond.”

“No longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life.”

“Your worth as a person is not defined by your labor.”

But quiet quitting is hardly a new idea in the United States. In fact, we would propose that the American literary tradition begins when Washington Irving draws his unforgettable portrait of our nation’s original quiet quitter: Rip Van Winkle. Rip rejects the “hustle culture mentality” imposed by a) his business-minded wife and b) the Hustlers who rejected British rule and created their own safe space for capitalism in Rip’s formerly sleepy home state, New York.

The point is that as soon as the United States is born, so is the resistance to the proverbial “American way” as imagined by our Captains of industry. Literature, and the leisure required to enjoy it, often feels like a counterweight to the capitalist striver’s success narrative.

The Quiet Quitter Hall of Fame, if there were such a thing, would include many canonical American literary figures — among them, two of Herman Melville’s creations: “Bartleby the Scrivener” and the epic Hero Ishmael, Narrator of Moby-Dick. Bartleby’s mantra, “I would prefer not to,” is the clearest possible articulation of the quiet quitter’s credo. Ishmael’s amazing Whaling voyage begins when, after so famously introducing himself, he explains the reasons he goes to sea:

“Whenever I find myself growing Grim about the mouth; whenever it is a damp, drizzly November in my soul; whenever I find myself involuntarily pausing before Coffin warehouses, and bringing up the rear of every Funeral I meet; and especially whenever my hypos get such an upper hand of me, that it requires a strong moral principle to prevent me from deliberately stepping into the street, and methodically knocking People’s hats off —then, I count it high time to get to sea as soon as I can.”

We could go on: Huck Finn lighting out for the territories. Henry David Thoreau, who Retreats to Walden Pond. The recluse Emily Dickinson quietly quitting the strictures of feminine respectability. Zora Neale Hurston’s quitting the glamorous Harlem Renaissance scene in favor of her native Florida. Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man quitting the demands of both the white world and a too-narrow Black identity. JD Salinger’s Holden Caulfield quitting all that is “phony.” Joseph Heller’s creatively passive Captain John Yossarian, who signs his letters “Washington Irving,” and Occasionally “Irving Washington,” in his own tribute to the visionary father of American letters. Cormac McCarthy quietly quitting the literary spotlight.

From this perspective, the canon of American letters might be considered a quiet quitters’ compendium!

What are we to make of all these Escape artists populating our national literature? If literature represents the dream life of a people, then the American dream has been complicated from the beginning. Of course there is also a plethora of Horatio Alger success stories featuring hard-working protagonists who pull themselves up by their bootstraps. But such are not the only, and possibly not even the greatest, American heroes. Our long tradition of “quit-lit” raises more universal questions: What are we humans here for, anyway? How are we supposed to be spending our time?

Melville closes his short story, “Bartleby the Scrivener,” with twin exclamations: “Ah Bartleby! Ah humanity!” — as if all of us are summed up in the figure of this fabulous quitter. Could there really be something more important to us than economic success? These fugitive stories indicate that essential to Humanity is a yearning for something more (or something less) than conventional prosperity. They reflect a dream of attaining something perhaps ineffable or spiritual, something concerning autonomy or freedom from conventional structures of family and work.

Perhaps these stories invoke in us an unspeakable liberation from the oppressive demands of identity itself. Perhaps all of us were born to run.

Seemee Ali is president of the Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture, where Michael McShane is the director of public humanities. They wrote this for The Dallas Morning News.

