QuickCheck: Was there a Brazilian footballer who never scored a goal in his twenty-year career?

Football Fever is reaching its climax, and we have already seen multiple legendary moments ahead of the 2022 World Cup finals.

From Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the first man to score at five consecutive World Cups to and Morocco becoming the first African nation to ever play in the semi-finals, this year’s edition of the tournament is one for the history books.

However, there are other less-honorable events in the Annals of football which many would rather remain forgotten.

For example, is it true that there was a professional Brazilian footballer who did not score a single goal, even though he was signed with Clubs for over two decades?

Verdict:

True

Carlos Henrique Raposo, better known as Carlos Kaiser, was one of the greatest conmen in Sporting history.

The Brazilian reaped all the benefits of stardom – money, fame and other materialistic pleasures – without actually playing the game. Carlos Kaiser was blessed with the physique of a pro footballer and above-average physical fitness, both of which formed the basis of his scam.

He worked hard to befriend journalists so that they would write articles about him as a budding football star, and networked with other high-profile footballers who would then go on to recommend him to coaches.

Another essential component of the charade was his fake cell phone. At the time, mobile phones were expensive and reserved for the elite – but he would often carry his fake one around, pretending to receive calls from foreign clubs.

Once a team signed him, he would say he needed to work on his match fitness and spend the first few weeks exclusively doing physical training where he could shine.

When it finally came time to play or even to train with other players, Carlos Kaiser would feign all manner of injuries.

He also had a dentist back him up by claiming he had a focal infection and as medical science was limited at the time, Doctors were forced to take him at his word.

During his decades-long career, Carlos Kaiser was signed with some of the top teams in Brazil and rubbed shoulders with other football stars like Carlos Alberto Torres, Ricardo Rocha and Renato Gaucho.

His footballer friends were his “express ticket” whenever he needed to switch clubs as the backing of his star-studded network was more than enough to convince coaches to sign him.

Many of Kaiser’s contracts were short-term lasting between three to six months and he often left before anyone could expose him as a fraud.

The closest his ruse came to being busted was when Botafogo fitness Coach Ronaldo Torres Overheard one of the fake conversations he would pretend to have on his fake phone.

“He (Carlos Kaiser) was always hanging around, on the phone with his manager and pretending to speak English, but he would speak it incorrectly,” said Torres, who was fluent in English.

Suspicions raised, Torres added that he would follow Kaiser around and eventually realized that there was no one on the other end of the phone.

Despite this, Kaiser was never exposed as a fraud. He retired quietly in the 90s after a nearly twenty-year career.

Decades later, in a 2011 interview with Globo, Carlos Kaiser admitted that he had “wanted to be a footballer, but did not want to play football.”

That being said, he was not entirely without athletic ability. He reportedly had a promising youth career and once impressed the Scouts of Puebla enough that the Mexican club signed him after a training session.

However, he was released by the club within months without playing a single match.

Despite what you might have to say about him, Carlos Kaiser had a dream and he achieved it – he got to become a footballer without ever having to play football.

And of course, he proudly proclaims that he regrets nothing.

