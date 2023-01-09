Quick Turnaround For Men’s Basketball As Hawks Host Sacred Heart Monday

Saint Joseph’s (4-6) vs. Sacred Heart (5-7)

Monday, December 19 | 7 pm | Hagan Arena

ESPN+ | Live Stats | Listen Live | Tickets

Saint Joseph’s: Roster | Schedule | Statistics

Sacred Heart: Roster | Schedule | Statistics

• It’s a quick turnaround for Saint Joseph’s as the Hawks play for the second time in three days on Monday as they host Sacred Heart at 7 pm

• Saint Joseph’s is in the midst of a five-game homestand, its longest since the 2002-03 season.

• The Hawks are coming off a hard-fought 71-64 loss to Big 5 Rival Villanova on Saturday.

• Saturday marked the first sell out of the season as 3,924 fans packed Hagan Arena.

• Monday’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+, with an audio broadcast available on SJUHawks.com.

• Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks in scoring for the seventh time this season, going 10-17 from the field, including 6-8 from three-point distance for 27 points on Saturday.

• Lynn Greer III was the only other Hawk in double figures versus the Wildcats as he finished with 14 points to go with a game-high six assists.

• Rookie Rasheer Fleming made his first collegiate start on Saturday and finished with four points and three rebounds.

• Saint Joseph’s turned the ball over just seven times against Villanova for a new season-best mark.

SAINT JOSEPH’S VERSUS SACRED HEART

Monday marks the first ever meeting between the Hawks and Sacred Heart … Sacred Heart is the second of three NEC opponents this season for the Hawks … Saint Joseph’s previously Hosted FDU earlier in December, and welcome Central Connecticut State this coming Thursday.