Quick Recap: Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Falls to Florida State, 84-71

Tonight the Notre Dame Men’s basketball team (9-9, 1-6) Hosted the Florida State Seminoles (5-13, 3-4) at the Purcell Pavilion for an “Irish Wear Green,” green out game. (All students received a special green Protect Purcell t-shirt, and the players donned the classic green Irish jerseys.) The Irish own a strong 4-1 record against the Seminoles at home, with all four of those victories being decided by 10 points are more. How did the Fighting Irish do against the Seminoles tonight? Let’s have a look!

The Seminoles got on the board first with a driving layup by Caleb Mills. Dane Goodwin missed a layup on Notre Dame’s first possession, which turned into a fast break and dunk by FSU’s Matthew Cleveland. Cameron Corhen made a jumper, and then a layup, and suddenly the Irish were down by eight.

At 16:48, the Irish still had yet to get a bucket to drop. Goodwin missed another layup, which turned into another Seminole basket, this one by Darin Green Jr., and Florida State was up by ten. Brey took a timeout to refocus the boys.

The refocus didn’t work too well as JJ Starling missed a layup, and at the other end FSU’s Green made a three-point jumper. 13-0 at the 16:17 media timeout.

Nate Laszewski was fouled by FSU’s Cleveland and made both of his foul shots to finally get some points on the scoreboard for the Irish. 13-2, FSU.

Baba Miller got his first points on the board with a jumper, and Notre Dame’s Marcus Hammond responded with a jumper of his own. The two teams traded a few more baskets back and forth, including a three point jumper by FSU’s Green, who also drew the foul. Green made his free throw shot and on the next Irish possession Notre Dame turned the ball over on a bad pass by Ven-Allen Lubin.

Florida State’s Chandler Jackson hit a jumper on the run, which Notre Dame answered with a JJ Starling driving layup. Jackson countered with a three-point jumper, and Florida State increased their lead to 19, 27-8. Trey Wertz fouled Jalen Warley, who headed to the line and made both of his foul shots. FSU up 29-8 at the 11:57 media timeout.

After the break, Cormac Ryan headed to the line and didn’t make his free throw shot. Somehow Notre Dame has to figure out how to creep back into this game. The Irish fouled Green from three-point range, who headed to the line and made all three of his foul shots. Notre Dame’s Marcus Hammond answered with a three-point shot, and bit-by-bit the Irish tried to chip back. Goodwin sank the next Irish basket to make the score 32-13, FSU.

Laszewski sank a jumper at 9:44, and the Irish were on a bit of a streak. Cormac Ryan drew a foul from Corhen, and Ryan sank both of his free throw shots. (32-17) On the next FSU possession, Miller sank a reverse layup. Hammond sank a three on the next Irish possession and the FSU lead is down to 14 at the 7:57 media timeout. (34-20)

Laszewski made his second foul and sent Green to the line who made one of his foul shots. Hammond, at the other end, sank a turnaround jumper, and the FSU lead was at 13. Hammond stole the ball from FSU, and Ryan tried for a three and missed. Starling then forced a turnover but the Irish couldn’t turn it into points. After a few scoreless possessions by both teams, Ryan got a rebound and the jump shot. 35-24 at 4:46.

Starling tried to sink a dunk, but it popped back out off the rim. Goodwin got a defensive rebound on the next possession and Notre Dame’s Wertz sank his three-point shot. Notre Dame down by eight. Starling got a driving layup on a turnover, which FSU answered with a jump shot by Corhen. Goodwin missed a layup, followed by a Lubin defensive rebound at the other end. Notre Dame timeout, 1:42. (37-29, FSU)

The Irish, on a 21-5 run, seemed to have come alive.

As the half wound down, Wertz missed a layup. Notre Dame got the rebound on the FSU possession, and Hammond tried for a three-point shot and missed. On the next FSU possession Cleveland sank a jumper, and that would end the half. 39-29

Halftime Stats

Notre Dame

Field Goals: 11-31, 35%

Free Throw Shots: 4-6, 67%

Three-Point Shots: 3-12, 25%

Florida State

Field Goals: 14-31, 45%

Free Throw Shots: 7-8, 88%

Three-Point Shots: 4-12, 33%

Second Half

The Irish got points on the board first in the second half on a driving layup by JJ Starling. Cleveland answered with a jumper. Starling turned the ball over on the next Irish possession and Mills turned it into a jumper and a foul shot. Goodwin got a driving layup and the Irish were down by 11, 44-33.

Florida State’s Warley got a three-point shot to sink, and the FSU lead was at 14. (47-33) Hammond got a three of his own to fall, which brought Hammond’s point total to 13. Florida State sank two buckets in a row and Brey took a time out to slow things down. (51-36)

Coming out of the timeout FSU got points first. Wertz missed a three-point jumper and FSU got the ball back and turned their possession into a three-point shot by Cleveland. Jackson fouled Lubin who went to the line and sank one free throw shot. Florida State responded with a three-point shot by Green. (58-37 at 11:53 media timeout)

Coming out of the timeout, Wertz made two foul shots, and the rebound at the other end. Ryan missed his jump shot, and FSU’s Naheem McCloud made a dunk at the other end. Notre Dame quickly responded with a three-point shot by Hammond. Florida State’s Green sank a three-point shot of his own and he was really in a groove tonight.

Hammond went down hard and hobbled off the court, and Notre Dame sent Matt Zona out onto the court. Wertz made a layup, and the FSU lead was at 20, 66-46. Matt Zona got the rebound and Wertz made another layup at the other end of the court. 7:34 to go, 66-48 FSU.

Notre Dame fouled Cleveland who went to the line and made one free throw shot. Ryan got a Steal and a fast break layup. FSU’s Warley missed a three-point jumper and JJ Starling sank a driving layup at the other end. Goodwin stole the ball from FSU and Laszewski got his three-point shot to fall and the score was 67-55.

Cleveland threw up a three-point try and missed, and then Goodwin’s three-point attempt was short. Green missed a jumper on the next FSU possession, and Notre Dame answered with a layup. Ten point game. On the next FSU possession, the ball bounced off Green’s foot, Notre Dame ball. 67-57 (FSU) at the 3:36 media timeout.

Starling went to the line on a foul by Warley and made one of his two foul shots. After a four-minute scoring drought, Warley finally got a jumper, and Starling quickly answered with a three-point jumper. Warley got fouled by Laszewski and made one of his foul shots. Notre Dame missed three shots, and then Wertz fouled Warley, who went to the line and made one foul shot. 71-61, 1:54.

Laszewski missed a three, but ND got the rebound and Hammond sank his three-point shot. Starling fouled Mills who went to the line and made both of his free throw shots. Goodwin sank a three-point shot on ND’s next possession, followed by Hammond fouling Warley. Warley went to the line and made both of his shots. 75-67, 1:09.

Goodwin fouled Warley, who went to the line and sank two more shots (77-67). Warley then fouled Wertz who went to the line and made both of his shots (77-69). Goodwin fouled Corhen who went to the line (for the first time tonight) and made both of his foul shots (79-69). Wertz made a quick layup at the other end and Brey took his final timeout. 79-71, FSU.

Laszewski fouled Mills, and Mills headed to the line and made both of his foul shots. (81-71) As much as the Irish tried, they just couldn’t come back from such a poor start. To add insult to injury, Cohern made an exclamation dunk with 19 seconds left in the game, and as the clock ran out, Florida State beat Notre Dame 84-71. Notre Dame just ran out of gas.

Final Stats

Notre Dame

Field Goals: 26-67, 39%

Free Throw Shots: 10-14, 71%

Three-Point Shots: 9-32, 28%

Florida State

Field Goals: 27-53, 51%

Free Throw Shots: 23-29, 79%

Three-Point Shots: 27-53, 51%

Notre Dame’s next game is Saturday, January 21st, at home versus Boston College at 2pm ET.

Cheers & GO IRISH!