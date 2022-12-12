Quick Recap: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Basketball Falls to Marquette Golden Eagles, 79-64

This afternoon one of Notre Dame’s former Big East Conference foes, the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3), headed to Notre Dame to face the Fighting Irish (7-2) at the Purcell Pavilion. Today’s Matchup was the 119th between the two teams, but the first meeting since 2013. Heading into this contest the Irish lead the all-time series 81-37, with a 48-13 record at home. Marquette has only played two teams more than Notre Dame: DePaul (131) and Wisconsin (129). How did the day go for the Irish? Let’s take a look!

Notre Dame started the game winning the jump ball but ended up turning the ball over, and Marquette got on the board first with two foul shots by Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Notre Dame responded quickly though, getting their first points on a dunk by Nate Laszewski. Marquette responded with a three point jump shot by Kam Jones, and at 17:52 the score was 5-2 Marquette.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Kolek then fouled Cormac Ryan, who went to the line and made both of his foul shots. Kam Jones responded with a quick driving layup, and Laszewski tried to respond with a driving layup of his own but missed. Laszewski then drew a foul (Prosper), but only made one of his foul shots. Marquette’s Kolek made two driving layups of his own and Marquette was now up by six. But Notre Dame quickly responded with a three point shot by Trey Wertz.

At 13:55 the Irish tied up the game on a three point shot by JJ Starling, and a media timeout slowed down the scoring frenzy by the two teams (13:52). Following the media break the Irish took the lead for the first time on a layup by Starling. But Marquette quickly responded with a dunk by Oso Ighodaro.

Both teams kicked things up with three point shots, one by Wertz, and one by David Joplin, and the score was tied at 18-18. After the under twelve media timeout, Marquette got a quick layup by David Joplin, and Notre Dame answered at the other end with a jump shot by Ven-Allen Lubin. Prosper quickly answered at the other end with a layup. After several Notre Dame missed shots, Marquette’s Jones got a fast break and made a layup. Marquette up, 24-20.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wertz missed an inside layup but drew the foul and headed to the line, making one of his two foul shots. Marquette turned the ball over on their next possession, and at the other end Notre Dame’s Laszewski put up a three point at the buzzer and sank it. Following the 7:36 timeout, Notre Dame captured the lead again on a Laszewski layup, 26-25 Notre Dame. Wertz then committed a foul, but Marquette wasn’t able to convert their foul shots into points.

Ryan made a jumper at 5:43 to go up by three, and then Marquette quickly responded with a Kolek layup. Goodwin fouled Ben Gold on the arm, who sold it pretty well, but couldn’t sink his foul shot. Then Prosper drew his second foul, and on Notre Dame’s next possession Laszewski missed his jumper. Kam Jones made a driving layup (he’s got 7 points) and Marquette went back up by one, 29-28. At 3:00 Ighodaro made a dunk, and Marquette was up by three.

After the 2:31 media timeout, Ighodaro Drew made contact on a layup and headed to the foul line and made one of his foul shots. Starling missed a three point try, and at the other end both Jones and Kolek missed three point shots. Wertz and Starling missed shots at the other end, and then Starling got fouled and made one of his two foul shots, ND down by three, 32-29.

As the final seconds of the half ticked down, Marquette’s Ighodaro made a shot at :38. Goodwin tried for a three and missed, which ended the first half.

First Half Stats

Notre Dame:

FG: 10-28 (36%)

Foul shots: 5-8 (63%)

Three-point shots: 4-12 (33%)

Laszewski: 10 points

Wertz: 7 points

Starling: 6 points

Ryan: 4 points

Marquette:

FG: 14-30 (47%)

Foul shots: 4-8 (50%)

Three-point shots: 2-9 (27%)

Second Half

Marquette got on the board first in the second half with a layup by Stevie Mitchell, which was followed by another score by Kolek, and another by Prosper and the Marquette lead was then 12. Notre Dame took a timeout to slow down Marquette’s scoring run ( 41-29).

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Following the timeout Notre Dame isn’t able to get off a shot in time and gets a shot clock violation. Marquette’s Prosper got a driving layup on the next possession, to which Laszewski responded with a three point shot. Ryan got a defensive rebound and then he converted it into points when he sank a three point shot. 41-35 Marquette.

Marquette quieted Notre Dame’s scoring run with a three point jumper by Jones. Notre Dame’s Marcus Hammond responded with a step back jumper, and then the two teams traded points back and forth with a Kolek jumper and a Laszewski layup. Marquette still up 46-39.

After the timeout Marquette’s Jones made a driving layup. Goodwin’s layup got blocked and then Marquette’s Jones made a three point shot. Notre Dame couldn’t convert on their next possession, and then Marquette followed with a layup and foul drawn by Prosper, who headed to the line and made one of his foul shots. Notre Dame finally got points on the board on a second chance layup by Lubin. Marquette up 54-41.

Goodwin, who had been quiet for a bit, made two shots in a row, and the Irish were within nine. Marquette missed a three point shot on their next possession, and Starling missed a layup on Notre Dame’s next possession (54-45 Marquette).

Marquette’s Joplin got a personal foul (and was forced to leave the game), and Laszewski went to the line by himself and made his two shots. Goodwin went for a three point shot and missed, and then Prosper made a layup (and drew the foul) at the other end of the court. Prosper made one foul shot, and then at the other end JJ Starling made a layup. Notre Dame down by eight.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Kam Jones sank a three point shot and Marquette was up 11, 60-49. Goodwin sank a turnaround jumper, Ighodaro sank a jumper, Laszewski made a three point shot, and Jones made a driving layup and Drew the foul. The two teams just keep trading points, making it difficult for Notre Dame to close the gap. Jones made his foul shot, and Marquette was up by 11, 65-54. (7:31 a.m.)

Jones made another layup and the Golden Eagles continued to build their lead. Mitchell made a jumper at the shot clock buzzer, and Hammond had a lost ball turnover. The Irish just couldn’t seem to get a scoring drive going. Mitchell then sank a driving layup and Marquette’s lead is now 71-54. Ighodaro made a second chance layup, followed by a much needed Irish three point bucket by Hammond. (73-57, with 4:03 left)

As the final minutes wound down, the Irish just didn’t have enough offense to put together a comeback, or enough defense to slow down Marquette. Final score, Marquette 79 – Notre Dame 64.

Final Stats

Notre Dame:

FG: 23-55 (42%)

Foul shots: 8-12 (67%)

Three-point shots: 10-25 (40%)

Laszewski: 20 points

Wertz: 7 points

Starling: 12 points

Ryan: 7 points

Marquette:

FG: 32-67 (48%)

Foul shots: 9-13 (69%)

Three-point shots: 6-23 (26%)

Notre Dame’s next game will be Sunday, December 18th, at Georgia, at 5:30pm ET.

Cheers & GO IRISH!