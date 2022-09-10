Quick Opens Cal Poly Golf Career with Round of 72 at Air Force

RESULTS (PDF)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Competing in his first Collegiate tournament, Ben Quick carded a par round of 72 to lead the Cal Poly men’s golf team in the season-opening Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational on Friday.

Quick carded four birdies, a pair of bogeys and one double bogey, finishing the first round in a tie for 22nd place, five strokes behind individual leader Dave Bryant of Colorado State.

Joey Zambri posted a 74 while Baron Szeto and Jackson Parrish added 75s as Cal Poly finished in a tie for 15th place with Boston College, both with four-person 296 totals on the 7,541-yard Eisenhower Golf Course’s Blue Course.

Zambri carded an eagle-3 on the 568-yard 11th hole.

There are 24 teams in the three-day 54-hole event hosted by the Air Force Academy. Colorado State leads with a five-under-par 283 total, four shots ahead of Colorado, Utah State and CSUN.

Szeto is tied for ninth in par-3 scoring at even par while Parrish is tied for sixth in par-4 scoring at one under par.

In the companion tournament for individuals on the Silver Course, Cal Poly’s Parker Mapes and Luke Adam are tied for 24th place with two-over-par 74s. TJ Shehee of Northern Colorado leads with a five-under-par 67.

Second round in both tournaments will be played Saturday with the final round on Sunday.