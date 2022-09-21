Quick Look at the Oregon State Beavers

USCFootball.com offers a quick snapshot of the Oregon State Beavers for its Week 4 Matchup on the road. Here are some quick hitter notes:

Oregon State

Records: 3-0 (0-0)

Last Game: 62-28 win over Montana State

Series: 63-12-4 U.S.C

Last Meeting: 45-27 Oregon State (2021, LA)

2020 Record: 7-6

– Oregon State is coming off a big 2021 campaign with a 7-6 mark, the first winning record for the program since 2013. That season included a historic 45-27 beat down of the Trojans, Oregon State’s first win in the Coliseum since 1960 .Oregon State ran wild in that win with 322 rushing yards. Prior to last season’s loss, USC’s latest loss to Oregon State came on the road in a 36-7 loss, part of a three-game losing skid in Corvallis. The 3-0 start for the Beavers is the program’s best start since 2014.



– Similar to the Trojans, Oregon State has been good at outscoring opponents early with a 72-27 margin in the first half. Oregon State has the No. 2 scoring offense (45.7 ppg), the No. 6 rushing offense (190.0 ypg), No. 4 passing offense (278.3 ypg) and the No. 6 total offense (468.3 ypg).

– QB Chance Nolan is coming off a big Week 3 with 276 passing yards and five total TDs (four passing scores). Nolan is fourth in the Pac-12 with 746 passing yards with seven passing TDs to two interceptions. His QB rating of 171.69 is third in the Pac-12.

– Deshaun Fenwick is Oregon State’s leading rusher at 204 yards (No. 6 in the Pac-12) with three rushing scores.

– Oregon State has only allowed two sacks this season.

– News came out on Monday that Oregon State is expected to be without a running back Trey Lowe and star tight end Luke Musgrave. Lowe is a reserve running back that recorded 559 total yards on offense and a score in 2021. The 6-foot-6 Musgrave was pegged for a big season but was injured on the final drive of the Fresno State win. Musgrave was the leading receiver for the offense through two games with 11 receptions for 169 yards and a TD.

– Tre’Shaun Harrison leads the receiver room with 16 receptions for 219 yards and two scores. The 5-foot-8 Anthony Gould boasts 188 receiving yards and two scores. Gould also scored on an 80-yard punt return in the Montana State win.

– The Beavers have not been proficient in getting to the QB with just three sacks on the year, tied for No. 9. They are No. 3 in the Pac-12 with 17 tackles for a loss.

– Similar to USC’s defense, Oregon State is pretty opportunistic with eight total turnovers, second in the Pac-12. Defensive back Jaydon Grant is tied for first in the Pac-12 with two interceptions.

– Linebacker Kyrei Fisher and defensive back Kitan Oladapo lead the defense with 22 tackles a piece. Fisher and defensive lineman James Rawls lead the defense with 2.5 tackles for a loss.

– The Beavers boast one of the most unique players in the country in two-way Weapon Jack Colletto. Colletto, a former Beavers QB, plays running back and linebacker this season with three rushing scores and six tackles.

– Oregon State has the worst field-goal percentage in the conference at 50 percent.

– Oregon State and USC are at the bottom of the Pac-12 when it comes to opponent kickoff returns. The Beavers are allowing a conference-high 28.67 per return while the Trojans are allowing 25.27 yards per return. Oregon State is the only team that has allowed a kickoff return score.