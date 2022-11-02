Quick Look at the California Golden Bears

USCFootball.com offers a quick snapshot of the California Golden Bears in a home matchup for the Trojans. Here are some quick hitter notes:

California

Records: 3-5 (1-4)

Last Game: 42-24 loss to No. 8 Oregon

Series: 36-0-8 U.S.C

Last Meeting: 24-14 California (2021, Berkley (Calif.)

2021 Record: 5-7

– Most USC fans probably blocked out the season finale for both of these programs in 2021, a delayed COVID game where the Trojans were barely at full strength for a full squad. Lincoln Riley’s hiring was already official when this game was played, which made for a surreal week leading into the game. Fast forward to now and Cal enters limping on a four-game losing streak. Cal won its Pac-12 opener, putting up a season-high 49 points on Arizona. But it has since dropped games to Washington State, Colorado, Washington and Oregon.

– Cal’s win in 2021 gave the Golden Bears wins in two of its last three games against the Trojans, its best stretch against USC since 1998-2000. USC held a 14-game win streak prior to its loss in 2018.

– The Golden Bears continue to be one of the worst Offensive teams in the Pac-12. They are No. 11 in scoring offense (23.4 points per game), No. 10 in rushing offense (113.4 yards per game) and No. 8 in passing offense (261.1 yards per game). Cal has scored 23 TDs this season, No. 10 in the Pac-12. The Trojans have scored 43 by comparison.

– Cal does have an intriguing quarterback situation going on. Veteran Jack Plummer has been the starter all season with 1,968 passing yards, 13 passing scores and five interceptions, but redshirt freshman Kai Millner impressed in garbage time of Cal’s recent Oregon loss. Miller went 8-of-11 for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Cal head Coach Justin Wilcox said he has no intention of making a change at QB.

– One of the bright spots of Cal’s season is the play of true freshman running back Jadyn Ott, who is fourth in the Pac-12 with 675 yards. He’s run for five scores on the season and has also caught 24 passes for 143 yards and a TD.

– J. Michael Sturdivant and Jeremiah Hunter are the top receiving options for the passing game. Sturdivant leads the team with 43 receptions and six TDs (513 receiving yards), while Hunter leads in yardage at 544.

– Cal has struggled to protect the QB, allowing 25 sacks on the season, tied for No. 10 in the Pac-12. It has also allowed 52 tackles for a loss.

– The offense struggles on third down, Converting at 34.78 percent, No. 11 in the Pac-12.

– The defense remains the calling card, No. 6 in scoring defense (25.0 ppg) and No. 4 in run defense (124.1 ypg). But it has struggled in pass defense, last in the Pac-12 with 292.3 yards per game allowed. But the Golden Bears have picked off 10 passes this season, tied for second in the conference. They are also one of seven teams with a Pick-6. Craig Woodson, Daniel Scott and Isaiah Young all have two Picks on the year.

– Inside linebacker and Washington transfer Jackson Sirmon is one of the most productive defensive players in the Pac-12, third with 76 total tackles. He is also second on the team with 4.5 tackles for a loss.

– Xavier Carlton is Cal’s sack leader with three.

– Punter Jamieson Sheahan leads the Pac-12 in punt average at 45.49.