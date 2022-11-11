‘Quick and efficient:’ Gregory football’s unique offense propels Gorillas to Class 9A title – Mitchell Republic

VERMILLION, SD — Look to the sideline for a signal. Find the call on the wristband play sheet. Execute play. Repeat.

It’s an efficient, repetitive process that occurs on every Offensive snap for Gregory, and the Gorillas have it down to a science.

Instead of giving the quarterback a play call that he then relays to the other eight players in the huddle, all nine sets of eyes are trained on the sideline, looking for signals that indicate the next play call.

“This is what was passed down to me from [former] Coach Brian Allmendinger,” explained Gregory Coach Mike Murray. “It’s his system, but it’s evolved over the years and I’ve put some unique spins on it. It just works for us.”

While it’s not the simplest system out there by Murray’s own admission, Gregory’s 36-23 win over Warner in the Class 9A title game on Thursday showed that when everyone is on the same page, it’s effective to a Championship degree.

The streamlined calls are a key element of an offense that’s as good as they come in South Dakota nine-man football, averaging 39 points per game, gaining more than 8 yards per play and racking up nearly 4,200 yards of offense. On a given play, Murray calls out a formation that may or may not come with minor adjustments in the form of “tags” and then a word and number combination (example: Bronco 42) that corresponds to a play that’s listed on each player’s wristband .

“It lets me have a chance to look at the defense and call a play where we can be successful,” Murray explained. “… Then they read it and go.”

“It makes everything easier,” added senior running back Owen Hansen. “That’s just how we run it. We make it quick and efficient. I definitely think it keeps the defense on their toes and helps us get the job done.”

The wristband play sheet has become a standard of the Gregory offense, seen here during the Class 9A state football Championship game against the Warner Monarchs on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

An added bonus to not huddling, in addition to the Gorillas’ tendency to spread out on offense, is the amorphous look presented to defenses while receiving the call. Players look to the sideline from wherever they end up after the previous play instead of grouping together, which helps disguise formations until the moment just before Gregory is ready to snap the ball.

“We’re spread out and kind of causing confusion,” said senior running back Kade Stukel. “We’re not very big, but we’re a fast team and don’t get tired much, so it’s good to keep going quick and tire them out. That’s our game plan.”

For the game, Gregory racked up 348 total yards, including 282 on the ground, and scored more points (36) than anyone else had managed all season against a stingy Warner defense.

Experience plays its part

Behind its offense, Gregory stormed out to a 24-0 lead in the title game, and when the Monarchs closed the gap to a single score in the second half, the Gorillas looked to their offense once again to put the finishing touches on the program’s fifth state championship.

“It’s just team Chemistry that’s been built over three years now,” Stukel said. “It’s almost telepathic. You don’t have to say anything, you just know what you and the guy next to you are doing and that they have your back.”

As Stukel alluded to, the Gorillas returning effectively every starter from last season’s team that won six games and was a state quarterfinalist was another key element.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons we’re back,” Murray said of the amount of returning talent. “It’s like having the same team for two years. I think everybody would love to have that because it certainly had a lot of impact.”