Questions Answered Against Utah Utes

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team has won three consecutive rivalry matchups on the Hardwood against the Utah Utes winning 75-66 in the Marriott Center.

Let’s answer some questions about the win.

Who was the MVP of BYU Basketball?

I’m sure it wasn’t easy for Rudi Williams to accept a role off the bench after losing his starting spot to Dallin Hall, but he’s been a much better player since taking on the 6th man role.

The Cougars led by 15 points with 6:06 left in the game before Utah mounted a Furious comeback.

Branden Carlson made it a 3-point game with 2:46 left to go.

Enter Rudi Williams, the Elder statesman.

Rudi Williams was outstanding against Utah with 26 points to lead #BYU 7 of those came in the final 3 minutes when the Cougars needed points. — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) December 18, 2022

Williams nailed a huge jump shot to extend BYU’s lead to 62-57, and they never looked back.

They scored seven of the Cougar’s last 15 points to seal the win.

His final basket was a beautiful euro-step floater in the paint that was the nail in the coffin.

The transfer guard kept BYU alive in the first half as well when scoring was difficult adding 12 points in the first half.

It was the finest moment for Williams in a BYU jersey so far this season.

What was something that caught my attention during the game?

Dallin Hall is clutch for BYU basketball.

Rudi Williams was the man of the night, but Hall made a huge shot late in the game to give BYU some breathing room.

After Williams hit a jumper to push the lead back to five points, Hall drilled a three-point shot that got BYU fans on their feed.

His celebration, coupled with a loud scream, is becoming a signature Dallin Hall moment at the end of these close games.

It wasn’t his cleanest game with four turnovers, but he added eight points and a team-high five assists.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

This game was going to come down to which team could rebound the basketball better.

In the first half, BYU did a great job on the glass outrebounding Utah 18-15, and that continued in the second half.

The Cougars end up beating Utah on the boards 41-39.

BYU head Coach Mark Pope spoke with the media afterwards saying he was most proud of the team’s ability to rebound because it’s all about effort.

There was plenty of effort in the win against Utah.

Who was the game winner for BYU basketball?

It wasn’t over until the final horn sounded.

Utah Utes head Coach Craig Smith played the foul game for the final minute of regulation, forcing BYU to make free throws to win the game.

The Cougars made eight of 10 free throws in the final minute making it impossible for the Utes to overcome the deficit.

BYU only made 69 percent of their free throws for the night, but they made them when they mattered most.

