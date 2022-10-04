Questioning Schemes In Browns Goal Line Failures

We are all upset. The Browns are leaving wins on the field in 2022 and there is a fair amount of criticism coming at the head coach and play caller. While I am normally one to argue in favor of decision-making Kevin Stefanski settles on, this was a game where several of his decisions around the goal line deserve Criticism but not for choice of aggression, but rather choice of scheme.

Now, the red zone and goal are just one area of ​​the field and the Browns found a bunch of success in other portions, but the problems in the red zone can cost you games in this league and the Browns were on the wrong side of it in their tight loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Stefanski touched on the issues in his Monday press conference. “On some of these, I don’t want to get too far into the Weeds and into the details other than to tell you that we didn’t come off exactly how we wanted to, and that is unfortunate. You get a first-and-1 down there, we absolutely obviously have to come away with seven points. Didn’t Punch it in on first down. Passed it and got a hold which backs us up, which is really frustrating. I feel confident with some cracks at it from the 1 we are going to score a touchdown obviously. I think the overall point is it is players, it is coaches and it is all of us, we have to be better.”

This answer from Stefanski is rare where he doesn’t take every ounce of the blame, and he is right to a degree. On the two run plays from both goal line sets, the Browns failed to get the job done blocking and it forced them into a throwing situation. However, when we Peel back the layers it is Mostly on some minor details the Browns game plan overlooked.

Let’s dig in.