Quentin Johnston, top TCU WR, declares for NFL Draft

Quentin Johnston put himself on the NFL Radar after a phenomenal season with the TCU Horned Frogs. Now, Johnston is looking to take his talent to the pros, as the TCU WR has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnston announced his commitment Monday on Instagram. Before announcing he would officially declare, Johnston thanked the Horned Frog community and everyone at TCU who helped him become the player and person he is today.

“I would like to give a shout out and say thank you to the whole TCU community, Brothers and coaches that have been through me with everything,” Johnston said. “The relationships I’ve built have turned into life long friendships and I am very much grateful for that.”

After putting together two solid seasons with the Horned Frogs, Quentin Johnston burst onto the scene in 2022. In 14 games, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He was the only TCU receiver to break 1,000 yards this year and also led the team in receiving touchdowns.

When it comes to his NFL Draft potential, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports recently mock drafted Johnston to the Carolina Panthers with the ninth overall pick. Whether or not he actually goes to the Panthers, Johnston is considered by many to be the best wide receiver in this year’s class.

Johnston had a fantastic year for TCU, helping lead the Horned Frogs to the National Championship. Now, by Entering the NFL Draft, he’ll look to prove he can make the jump and play on Sundays.