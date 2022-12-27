Quentin Johnston and best NFL Draft prospects

TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent memory. After starting the year unranked, the Horned Frogs went undefeated in the regular season, with wins against big schools such as Oklahoma and Texas. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the College Football Playoff at No. 3.

While a shot at a national title is welcome in Fort Worth, Texas, it will come up with a price. TCU’s success gained a lot of attention, including from NFL teams. Some of the team’s key players will likely hear their names in the 2023 NFL Draft, headlined by wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a potential top-10 selection.

With the Fiesta Bowl/CFP Semifinal on the Horned Frogs’ schedule, some players could give a final boost to their draft stock. With that being said, here are the four best TCU football NFL Draft prospects, including Quentin Johnston.

Max Duggan, QB

A big part of TCU’s success in 2022 was certainly Max Duggan. The quarterback emerged as one of the best college players this season, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and the Davey O’Brien Award. Most notably, he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing second to USC’s Caleb Williams.

Duggan completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also had 404 rushing yards for six scores on the ground. They led the conference in passing efficiency (165.5), touchdown passes, passing yards, yards per attempt (9.0), and yards per completion (13.9).

Despite TCU’s big season and his accolades, Duggan is widely considered a Day 3 prospect in the NFL Draft. Should he play well against the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP Semifinal, he could eventually become a Day 2 selection.

Another Horned Frog with a chance of hearing his name in the 2023 NFL Draft is Steve Avila. A team captain in 2022, the redshirt senior has played in multiple positions since joining the school, ranging from center to left and right guard.

With him protecting Duggan, TCU football is also one of only two teams in the Nation averaging at least 270 passing yards per game, 200 rushing, and having at least 30 passing and 30 rushing touchdowns. Avila did not allow a single sack in 477 pass-blocking snaps this season.

For his performances, Avila was named a Consensus All-American player by the NCAA. He also earned a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and a Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Honorable Mention.

Thanks to his versatility, Avila becomes an intriguing prospect that could make an NFL impact right away. They could probably hear his name as early as the third round.

Joining Avila,

To compensate for his size (5-foot-9),

Quentin Johnston, WR

Despite TCU football having two All-Americans and a Heisman runner-up, Quentin Johnston will likely be the first Horned Frog off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a junior, the wideout caught 53 passes for 903 yards and five touchdowns. He significantly improved in each of his collegiate seasons, earning

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Johnston has a good combination of length and size. He is able to outrun multiple Defenders and use his body to avoid tackles when necessary. Because of that, opposing teams need to adapt when playing against him since he is a threat with and without the ball in his hands. Additionally, as his yard-per-catch suggests, he is a downfield threat.

Although there are some big names at wide receiver in the 2023 class such as Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and USC’s Jordan Addison, Johnston has a big chance of being the first wideout selected in the draft. He stood out both physically and technically in 2022, especially because he played a significant role for TCU since his freshman season. While some see him as a late first-round pick, he could turn out to be a top-10 pick in 2023 depending on what the organizations are looking for.