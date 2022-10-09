Queer Art Party, Afrofuturist performance, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and Zine Not Dead

Palmer Square Art Fair and Queer Social Club are teaming up to debut Queer Art Party at Sleeping Village (3734 W. Belmont). From noon-5 PM, vibe out to queer art, music, food, and community. You’ll have a chance to get your makeup done or portrait taken. Herbivore Chicago will be on hand providing plant-based comfort food, and there will be local vendors galore. This event is free, although you must be 21 or older to attend. Check out Sleeping Villages’ website for a complete vendor list. (MC)

Today’s the last day of this year Afrofuturist Weekend, a celebration of Black artists who make work that envisions radically positive futures for Black people. Elastic Arts (3429 W. Diversey, second floor) has been hosting panel discussions, performances, and more, and today’s packed schedule includes a video activation by Cat Mahari (5 PM), Angel Bat Dawid Performing with Youth Leaders in Music (3 PM ), and performances under Elastic’s AfriClassical Futures banner featuring Olula negre, Julian Otis, Ashanti Owusu-Brafi, Justy, and Naydja Bruton (6 PM). Events run throughout the day from 2-10 PM, and a full lineup is viewable at Elastic’s website. Admission is $15 (or online at Eventbrite) and Elastic is open to all ages. (SCJ)

Indigenous Peoples’ Day became a nationally recognized holiday last year when President Biden signed a Presidential proclamation, but celebrating and honoring the lives and contributions of Indigenous people should be a daily occurrence. This year, Old Town School of Folk Music partnered with Sky People Entertainment to create a two night series of events featuring performances by Indigenous artists. Tonight’s kick off happens at Logan Square Auditorium (2539 N. Kedzie) and features an eclectic mix of rock, EDM, and hip-hop; performers include Canada’s Juno award-winning DJ Shub, who created an electronic music style he calls PowWowStep, and Chicago’s own Phnx.Wav, a vocalist and music producer who blends R&B, hip-hop, and jazz. The evening starts at 6:30 PM and is open to all ages; tickets are free but reservations are requested through the Old Town School of Folk Music’s website. Tomorrow you can catch a mix of rock, cumbia, and folkloric dance with performances by rock and blues band Indigenous, psychedelic cumbia band Chicha Roots with dance group Kichwa Runa, and Mexican folkloric dance Troupe Galguez Laxá Performing with Mexican rock band Dizá (Mon 10 /10, 6:30 PM, at Old Town School’s Maurer Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln). (SCJ)

Phnx.Wav collaborated with Chicago hip-hop artist Saint Ripley on this 2021 song. The video was directed by Phillip Christopher.

It’s the 18th installment of Zine Not Dead, a live (and lively!) Comics reading event. Tonight’s performers include Eddy Rivera, Annie Fish, Max Morris, Bridget Bilbo, Bianca Xunise, and Kevin Budnik. They’ll be reading at the Color Club (4146 N. Elston) at 7 PM. Tickets are $17 ($15 in advance), and all ages are welcome. (MC)